2028 Tennessee Football Quarterback Commit Kaden Craft Sees Massive Jump in Rankings

Tennessee has been making moves in its 2028 recruiting class. With its performance on the field over the past three weeks, more recruits are taking notice of the Vols and what the future holds in Knoxville.

The Vols have also extended offers to more players, including top players in the classes of 2027, 2028, and 2029.

The Vols currently hold only one commitment in the 2028 class, coming from quarterback Kaden Craft. He has been committed to Tennessee since August.

Rivals recently updated their 2028 rankings, and Craft was one of many players who saw his stock rise drastically.

Kaden Craft Sees Massive Ranking Jump

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel stands with running back Justin Baker (2) and defensive back Edrees Farooq (15) during the post game celebration after Tennesee defeated Kennesaw State in a college football game on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the newest edition of Rivals’ 2028 rankings, Craft has risen to being ranked as the 34th overall player in the country, the fourth-ranked quarterback in the country, and the fourth-ranked player from the state of North Carolina. This means that he is now just two spots away from five-star status.

He moved up 98 spots from the 132nd-ranked player in the country in the previous rankings.

Craft has been busy at work since the start of his junior season in high school to earn this ranking. His Lake Norman squad is 5-0 and ranked by MaxPreps as the fifth-best team in the state of North Carolina. Craft, a dual-threat quarterback, has thrown for 977 yards and nine touchdowns with zero interceptions, while rushing 199 yards and eight touchdowns.

In the Wildcats' most recent game, with under 20 seconds left in the contest, they were tied with Reagan High School, and while they had the ball, they were deep in their own territory. That is when Craft threw a beautiful pass for around a 36-yard gain. Then, on the ensuing play, Craft threw another great pass, this time into the end zone, connecting with his receiver for a game-winning touchdown.

Lake Norman has five more regular-season games before Craft attempts to lead his team to a state title.

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