Tennessee Football Target Caden Harris Talks Volunteers And More
A big part of recruiting is recruiting inside your home state. That is the center of the recruiting circle that eventually spreads out wide. Tennessee has jumped out to an early 2026 start as they have landed the No. 1 prospect in the country Faizon Brandon and one of the top in-state targets in Carson Sneed. They are already looking to make noise inside the state with 2026 cornerback prospect from Haywood High School Caden Harris.
Harris is a 2026 cornerback from Brownsville, Tennessee, and is an early target at the corner position for Tennessee. He is offered by many schools including Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Alabama, and many more.
Harris recently caught up with Tennessee on SI to talk about where his recruitment currently stands.
“My recruitment has been really enjoyable and a fun experience,” Harris confirmed with Tennessee on SI. “Many schools and coaches have begun to stand out to me.”
Tennessee is one of those schools as the talented cornerback has Tennessee “high on his list”. “I would say Tennessee is high on my list, they continue to talk with me daily and our relationship has become very strong,” said Harris. Harris visited last year and enjoyed his time on campus. Since his visit, he has become more of a priority to coach Willie Martinez, Tim Banks, and Josh Heupel on the defensive side of the ball. The talented recruit will also be visiting again as he will be taking a visit in October. “I plan to go up Oct. 19th for a game day visit.” On October 19th the Vols will be hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide inside Neyland Stadium.
He does have a committable timeline however this timeline is quite a distance away. “I’m still enjoying the process as of now. I’ll attend a couple of games this fall, take some OV’s this summer then make my commitment heading into my senior season!”
Tennessee will continue to push for the 2026 prospect as the 2025 class begins to take its final turn.
