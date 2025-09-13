FINAL: Tennessee Volunteers Stunned in Overtime by Georgia Bulldogs
The Tennessee Volunteers have been stunned in overtime by the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Tennessee Volunteers have lost their ninth straight game against the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime. Georgia's Josh McCray punched the ball into the end zone after Tennessee settled for a field goal in overtime to end the game at 44-44.
The Volunteers got off to a hot start on offense against Georgia. They scored three touchdowns on their first three drives to hold a 21-17 lead at halfitme. Quarterback Joey Aguilar at one point in the game completed his first 15 passes of the game without an incompletion.
Tennessee had an opportunity to win the game with the score sitting at 38-38 with a 43-yard field goal but they missed it wide right. An absolute heartbreaking loss for the Volunteers as they at one point held a 21-7 lead.
The Volunteers will return to action next week against UAB before they go on the road to play Mississippi State.
