Tennessee Football Welcomes Four-Star DL Cahron Wheeler

Tennessee Football had the pleasure of hosting of the nation's top defensive lineman; a top 150 player overall.

St. Paul's School standout Cahron Wheeler made his way to Knoxville for the Orange and White Game to get a more complete picture of what this staff has to offer.



"I really just enjoyed everything," Wheeler said of the overall visit.

Rodney Garner and Andrew Jackson were the two coaches that the Maryland product spent the most time with in terms of the staff.



Talk about perfect timing as Coach Garner recently made his way back to the sideline after missing some time, but his presence is always felt when around.



Wheeler seems to like the fact that Coach AJ coaches hard.

The rising senior admitted that the Vols have been on him prior to his visit. The athletic ability and the size of Wheeler has stood out to the coaches in Knoxville, and like most coaches, size isn't a thing that is easy to pass on.

LEO and 5-tech is where the Vols project Wheeler to play wthin the new Tennessee defense under the leadership of Jim Knowles.

Although it is unscheduled at the moment, a June OV seems to be in the works, but it will take some fine scheduling as many schools are heavily recruiting Wheeler.



Maryland, Florida, Clemson, and Auburn are also set to receive an official visit from the coveted defender.



Coming down the track to the finish line, Wheeler has three things that are going to be key in making his decision.

"Playing time, development, and culture," Wheeler tells reporters what is most important.

The official visit will be huge if the Vols can pencil one in with Wheeler, but it is doubtful that it would stop there, as coaches may press for a game day visit as well.



Giving Garner a few opportunities along with Coach AJ to solidify things with Wheeler could be what it takes to land the commitment of the sought-after defender.

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