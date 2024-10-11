Volunteer Country

Tennessee Is Set To Host A Massive Recruiting Weekend

Tennessee is set to host the biggest recruiting weekend of the season up to this point.

Caleb Sisk

Faizon Brandon on his Tennessee visit
Faizon Brandon on his Tennessee visit / imjust.faizon_
In this story:

The Tennessee Vols are set for a rivalry game this weekend. The Vols will take on the Florida Gators inside Neyland Stadium. The Gators have won 7 of the last 10 in Knoxville and the Vols will be looking for their next win following a 19-14 loss against Arkansas.

Tennessee will have many players on campus for this game which is the biggest recruiting weekend for Tennessee so far this season. Tennessee is expected to have well over 70 names on campus. Many commits and targets from a plethora of different classes will be in attendance.

Tennessee on SI would speak to many players and confirm their Tennessee visit.

2025 COMMITS

  • Dylan Lewis CB
  • Justin Baker RB
  • Ethan Utley DT
  • Joakim Dodson WR
  • George MacIntyre QB
  • Charles House DT
  • Christian Gass LEO
  • David Sanders Jr. OT
  • Mariyon Dye DE
  • Nic Moore OL
  • Onis Konanbanny CB
  • Shaedy Hayward Jr. SAF
  • Travis Smith Jr. WR
  • Tyler Redmond CB

2026 COMMITS

  • Faizon Brandon
  • Carson Sneed

2026 TARGETS/PROSPECTS

  • Adam Guthrie OL
  • Amare Patterson WR
  • Benjamin Eziuka IOL
  • Brandon Anderson OL
  • Brody Smith OL
  • Gabriel Osenda OL
  • Jalen Williams CB
  • Dre Quinn LEO
  • Joey O'Brien SAF
  • Keshawn Stancil DE
  • Zyon Guiles OT
  • Zion Elee DE

2027 TARGETS/PROSPECTS

  • Kesean Bowman WR
  • David Gabriel-Georges RB
  • Ace Alston CB
  • Rilee Drew DB
  • Blaize Battaglia LB
  • D’ante Seals LEO
  • Jaden Butler CB
  • Jayce Johnson QB
  • JP Pearce LEO
  • Monshun “BAMA” Sales WR

2028 TARGET(S)/PROSPECT(S)

  • Ismael Schiefer EDGE

This list is entirely condensed and Tennessee fans can expect many more names to follow as the weekend nears and the Vols take the field.

Other Tennessee News:

Join The Community:

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting