Tennessee Is Set To Host A Massive Recruiting Weekend
The Tennessee Vols are set for a rivalry game this weekend. The Vols will take on the Florida Gators inside Neyland Stadium. The Gators have won 7 of the last 10 in Knoxville and the Vols will be looking for their next win following a 19-14 loss against Arkansas.
Tennessee will have many players on campus for this game which is the biggest recruiting weekend for Tennessee so far this season. Tennessee is expected to have well over 70 names on campus. Many commits and targets from a plethora of different classes will be in attendance.
Tennessee on SI would speak to many players and confirm their Tennessee visit.
2025 COMMITS
- Dylan Lewis CB
- Justin Baker RB
- Ethan Utley DT
- Joakim Dodson WR
- George MacIntyre QB
- Charles House DT
- Christian Gass LEO
- David Sanders Jr. OT
- Mariyon Dye DE
- Nic Moore OL
- Onis Konanbanny CB
- Shaedy Hayward Jr. SAF
- Travis Smith Jr. WR
- Tyler Redmond CB
2026 COMMITS
- Faizon Brandon
- Carson Sneed
2026 TARGETS/PROSPECTS
- Adam Guthrie OL
- Amare Patterson WR
- Benjamin Eziuka IOL
- Brandon Anderson OL
- Brody Smith OL
- Gabriel Osenda OL
- Jalen Williams CB
- Dre Quinn LEO
- Joey O'Brien SAF
- Keshawn Stancil DE
- Zyon Guiles OT
- Zion Elee DE
2027 TARGETS/PROSPECTS
- Kesean Bowman WR
- David Gabriel-Georges RB
- Ace Alston CB
- Rilee Drew DB
- Blaize Battaglia LB
- D’ante Seals LEO
- Jaden Butler CB
- Jayce Johnson QB
- JP Pearce LEO
- Monshun “BAMA” Sales WR
2028 TARGET(S)/PROSPECT(S)
- Ismael Schiefer EDGE
This list is entirely condensed and Tennessee fans can expect many more names to follow as the weekend nears and the Vols take the field.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports