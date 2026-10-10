Tennessee Made a Lasting Impression on Standout Recruit Joshua Evans

Tennessee is continuing to trend for top prospects across the country, especially after another big recruiting weekend last weekend.

Three-star offensive lineman Joshua Evans was one of the players who visited over the weekend and walked away even more impressed than he already was.

I caught up with the Milton (Georgia) native after the visit, and he had nothing but great things to say about Tennessee.

Tennessee Cements Itself Towards the Top of Joshua Evans’ List

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milton has a pipeline to Tennessee, with players like Ty Redmond and Dylan Lewis currently on the Vols roster, starting at the Georgia powerhouse. Plus, the Vols have a commitment from the Eagles’ 2027 quarterback Derrick Baker. Evans might be the next Milton-turned-Tennessee star, especially after his visit this weekend.

“The Vols have a Chick-fil-A level of hospitality - shoutout to Sheridan, who was assigned to assist/shadow us during our visit. She helped to make our things go very smoothly! And she got them dance moves lol. The turnout honestly took me by surprise, considering there was a torrential rainstorm the whole game. Love how many Alumni I saw in the building.”

The Neyland environment was next-level, and Evans loved seeing it on full display.

“The Atmosphere was rocking! The crazy downpour didn’t stop anything; everyone was engaged, and the energy was electric. One of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard!! That was a really cool experience.”

What made the visit all the more fun for Evans were the talks with the coaches. He already has a pretty solid relationship with most of the offensive coaches, so he enjoyed some fun conversations with them over the weekend.

“Honestly, the conversations were pretty casual. During pregame, I spent a good amount of time with Coach Elerbee, Coach KP (Kelsey Pope), Coach Lab, and Coach Todd, talking about wings; one of my favorite topics lol. I hear they have a pretty good spot on campus that I’m looking forward to checking out. We also talked about fishing, camping, and family. If there was any message I took away, it was to keep doing what I’m doing and get 1% better each day.”

He walked away from the visit impressed by the team just as much as anything.

“I loved it! 220 yds rushing and 3TDs on the day is my kind of football!”

The Vols were already one of Evans’ top schools, but after this visit, he walked away with Tennessee having cemented itself at the top of his board.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.