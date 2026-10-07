Tennessee Football Set to Host 4-Star Ole Miss Commit

Tennessee football remains involved with one of the top defensive backs in the 2028 recruiting class, despite his recent commitment to an SEC rival. Four-star safety Giovanni Tuggle, an Ole Miss commit, has locked in five upcoming game-day visits, including a trip to Tennessee on Oct. 17, according to Rivals. Tennessee hosts Alabama that afternoon.

Tuggle is ranked as the No. 63 overall prospect and No. 4 safety in the 2028 class by Rivals. The Winder-Barrow High School standout from Winder, Georgia, committed to Ole Miss in September but continues to keep other programs involved in his recruitment. Tennessee is among the schools that will have an opportunity to get Tuggle back on campus this fall. Tennessee is among the schools that will have an opportunity to get Tuggle back on campus this fall.

NEW: Ole Miss 4-star safety commit Giovanni Tuggle has locked in 5️⃣ game-day visits, @ChadSimmons_ reports✈️



Tuggle ranks No. 63 (No. 4 S) in the 2028 class.



Read: https://t.co/Im3GTmVUfD pic.twitter.com/ooxz7ZVXfK — Rivals (@Rivals) October 5, 2026

Tennessee Continues Pursuit of Giovanni Tuggle

The Volunteers were heavily involved with Tuggle before his commitment to Ole Miss.

Tennessee had established itself as one of the programs to watch in his recruitment, competing with several major programs for the highly regarded safety. His decision to schedule a game-day visit to Knoxville after committing to the Rebels gives the Vols another opportunity to make an impression.

Tuggle's scheduled visits also include Alabama, Florida State, and other major programs, showing that schools aren't backing away following his commitment. For Tennessee, getting Tuggle on campus is significant, with plenty of time remaining in the 2028 recruiting cycle.

There is still a long way to go before Tuggle can officially sign with a college program. His recruitment could continue to develop as he makes additional visits and builds relationships with coaching staffs around the country.

Tuggle Among Nation's Top 2028 Safeties

Tuggle has already established himself as one of the country's premier defensive backs in his class. As a sophomore, Tuggle recorded 74 tackles, four interceptions, and five pass breakups. He also showed his versatility on special teams, scoring two touchdowns.

Tennessee's Oct. 17 game-day visit now gives the Vols another chance to continue building their relationship with one of the nation's highest-ranked safeties. The 6'0 190lbs Tuggle has great field awareness, and playmaking skills, great instincts, as evidenced by his production. Just what you want on the back end of a defense.

Tuggle remains committed to Ole Miss, but his upcoming visit schedule makes his recruitment one worth monitoring for Tennessee.

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