Tennessee Volunteers Boast Record Breaking Number of Competitors for Summer Olympics
The Tennessee Volunteers are sending a record-breaking number of competitors to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
The Tennessee Volunteers had a very successful calendar year across all sports this past year. The football team made the Citrus Bowl, the men's basketball team made a deep run in the March Madness tournament, the women's basketball team made it to the second round of the tournament, the baseball team won the national title and the softball team made it to the super regionals. A very well rounded athletics program and now it's showing up on perhaps the biggest stage in the sporting world.
The Summer Olympics start on July 26th and the Volunteers are sending a record breaking number of competitors to the worldwide event. Tennessee announced that a total of 31 current, past and future Volunteers will be on site for the Olympics this year. That is a school record, the sixth most in the country and the second most in the SEC.
Full List of Volunteer Competitors:
Women's Basketball:
- Cierra Burdick
- Kara Lawson
Soccer:
- Michelle Alozie
Swimming:
- Gui Caribe
- Erika Connolly
- Jillian Crooks
- Jordan Crooks
- Brooklyn Douthwright
- Lyubomir Epitropov
- Martin Espernberger
- Ella Jansen
- Mona McSharry
- Kayky Mota
- Julia Mrozinski
- Tjasa Pintar
- Regan Rathwell
- Lamar Taylor
- Kira Toussaint
- Joaquin Vargas
- Ellen Walshe
Track and Field:
- Christopher Bailey
- Christian Coleman
- Clement Ducos
- Davonte Howell
- Joella Lloyd
- Carey McLeod
- Jah-Nhai Perinchief
- Stamatia Scarvelis
- Charisma Taylor
- Javonya Valcourt
Volleyball:
- Kelsey Robinson
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.