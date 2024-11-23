Tennessee Volunteers Football Commit David Sanders Jr Attends Ohio State On A Visit
Tennessee five-star offensive tackle commit David Sanders Jr made a shocking trip to Ohio State on Saturday.
Tennessee has done a good job getting their recruits back on campus but for one of the first times this class they have a scare inside the commitment circle.
This scare comes as David Sanders attends Ohio State for a visit. The Buckeyes took on the Indiana Hoosiers today as this was the biggest game and most anticipated game of the day. Sanders finalized his decision when he committed to the Vols over the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Buckeyes and hasn’t shown any signs of interest in either of those schools until now.
This is the first visit away from Tennessee to another college for the five-star since his verbal commitment to the Vols.
The Vols will have to continue to fight for Sanders despite him being committed as the Buckeyes will attempt to flip the top offensive tackle in the nation pulling out all the stops including five-star Tavien St. Claire who is a five-star QB committed to the Buckeyes making Sander’s a priority. Head Coach Ryan Day also reportedly walked up to Sanders before anyone else making him a priority.
This visit was a pop up surprise that didn’t surface until hours before the contest.
