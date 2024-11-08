Watch: Tennessee Recruiting Target Samari Matthews Interviews With Tennessee On SI
Tennessee has been targeting many top-level recruits in multiple classes including in the 2026 class that already has multiple talented commits. This includes five-star Faizon Brandon who is rated as the No. 1 player in the nation overall.
One of the 2026 recruits who has started to become more of a priority to the Vols has been Samari “Smoke” Matthews. Matthews is a cornerback prospect and is also in the state of North Carolina which the Vols have shown much success in. He is rated as the 25th best player which puts him in a position to earn his 5th star as the top 32 players earn five stars.
Matthews grew up around Brandon and already has ties to Tennessee. Matthews was able to make it on campus for a visit in October as he attended the Tennessee vs. Alabama game.
Since then the Vols and a few other schools have been in the race for the future five-star cornerback.
Matthews would come on the show “Talkin’ Tennessee with Caleb Sisk” to detail his current recruitment and confirm some news that Tennessee fans just won’t want to miss.
Check out the video below as Matthews interviews with Tennessee on SI’s Caleb Sisk.
