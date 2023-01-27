Skip to main content

Wendell Gregory Announces His Decision

Linebacker Wendell Gregory has ended his recruitment. The four-star defender was down to Tennessee, South Carolina, Auburn, Missouri, and North Carolina.

The Tennessee Volunteers are configuring their recruiting board. Linebacker Wendell Gregory was a priority target for them; head coach Josh Heupel visited the four-star defender this week in Georgia, and Gregory announced his commitment today.

He chose South Carolina over Tennessee, North Carolina, Auburn, and Missouri. The Gamecocks were the heavy favorites to land Gregory and sealed the deal after head coach Shane Beamer visited him at school earlier this week.

Gregory stands 6-2 and 220 lbs. with high-upside athleticism. He will likely play traditional outside linebacker in college, as he can rush the passer and play in coverage.

Tennessee likely isn't done with this recruitment. Heupel's visit indicates as much, though Gregory does have another four-star teammate, linebacker Ashton Woods, who the Volunteers have offered.

The Volunteers are approaching a critical recruiting weekend. They are hosting several top talents for a junior day that coincides with Tennessee basketball's game against the No. 10 Texas Longhorns.

They have made strong strides in the 2024 class. Reports indicate they are in the thick of several recruitments, including Williams Nwaneri, Ryan Wingo, Boo Carter, and Edwin Spillman.

Tennessee 2024 Commits

  • Jonathan Echols, TE
  • Carson Gentle, DL
  • Kaleb Beasley, CB

