Tennessee Baseball Commit Trevor Condon Gets Selected in the First Round of the MLB Draft

The Tennessee Volunteers are expected to be well represented in the 2026 MLB Draft when it comes to both their players that they currently on the roster and will be selected, along with the commits and signees that they have in the pipeline currently.

This includes Trevor Condon, who is just one of the many talented commits in the boat for the Tennessee Volunteers, but was expected to be selected in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft, which is exactly what happened, as Condon has officially been selected and heard his name called in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Trevor Condon Gets Selected

Tennessee assistant coach Josh Elander talks with Tennessee's Andre Lipcius at during the game against Missouri at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Kns Vols Baseball Missouri | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Condon was selected by the Cardinals with the No. 13 selection of the draft, and will likely be part of their farm system rather than ignoring this moment and bypassing the team that drafted him with the chance to play college ball for the Tennessee Vols and current head baseball coach Josh Elander.

Condon will have the opportunity to go to college, but that seems unnecessary, as he would have to wait until the conclusion of his third season in college or until he is 21 years old to re-enter the draft pool after being selected in the first round of the draft. In most situations, any player selected within the first round or two doesn't go to college or doesn't go back to college, as in most cases they take their chances with the MLB team who took a chance on them. While this is rare, there have been some cases of this happening.

While no decision has been made public, it would be a bit shocking if he were to ever lace up for the Tennessee Volunteers, to say the least.

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