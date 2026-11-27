It took Tennessee 25 seconds to score in its NCAA Tournament opener. A week later, the Lady Vols could use another fast start against one of the toughest defenses in the country.

No. 8 seed Tennessee (8-5-4) takes on the nation's No. 5 team, Ohio State (16-2-1), in the second round Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. The Buckeyes are a No. 1 seed in the NCAA bracket. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Preview

KNOXVILLE, TN - November 01, 2026 - Midfielder Ines Derrien #18 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Tennessee Volunteers at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Peyton Collimore/Tennessee Athletics | Photo by Peyton Collimore/Tennessee Athletics

The Lady Vols earned their first NCAA Tournament win since 2023 with a 3-2 victory over Liberty last Friday. Ines Derrien scored twice in the first 25 minutes, opening with a penalty kick and putting Tennessee back in front after Liberty tied it. Freshman Olivia Feagin made it 3-1 before halftime with what proved to be the winning goal.

Liberty cut the lead to one in the 70th minute, but goalkeeper Cayden Norris and the Tennessee defense held on. It was the second straight game in which the Lady Vols scored three goals after they closed the regular season with a 3-1 win over Oklahoma. Ohio State won the Big Ten regular-season title and beat Lipscomb 4-1 in its NCAA opener. The Buckeyes have scored 43 goals and allowed just 11 in 19 matches. That puts a premium on every good look Tennessee gets, especially in the opening half hour.

What to Watch

All eight Tennessee wins this season have featured a Lady Vol goal in the first 30 minutes. Tennessee is 8-0-2 when it scores in that stretch. Derrien, who leads the team with five goals, gives the Lady Vols a threat from outside the box. Her second goal against Liberty came from that range.

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Watch what Tennessee does after it wins the ball. If the Lady Vols can get Derrien involved before Ohio State gets its defense set, they can make the Buckeyes defend in space. If those chances are scarce, Norris and the back line will have to keep the game close enough for one moment to swing it. A win would send Tennessee to the round of 16 for the eighth time in program history. The winner will face either Purdue or Houston.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. No. 5 Ohio State

Matchup — No. 8 seed Tennessee at No. 1 seed Ohio State

— No. 8 seed Tennessee at No. 1 seed Ohio State Round — NCAA Tournament second round

— NCAA Tournament second round Date — Friday, Nov. 27, 2026

— Friday, Nov. 27, 2026 Kickoff — 6 p.m. ET

— 6 p.m. ET Venue — Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

— Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, Columbus, Ohio Stream — ESPN+

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