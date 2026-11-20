Current Score: Liberty 1, Tennessee 1

***For those looking to get updates along the way, please refresh the article for updates around big moments and casual check-ins.***

First Half

45:00: The game has started. Some early pressure for the Lady Vols on the offensive side of the field.

44:35: There is an early video review here. Ines Derrien takes a penalty kick, and it results in a goal for the Lady Vols.

39:59: Liberty scores. The goal comes off the leg of Sallie Garner from the corner.

34:28: A promising look results in nothing for the Lady Vols.

Pre-Game Information

KNOXVILLE, TN - October 15, 2026 - The Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Tennessee Volunteers at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Ryan Beatty/Tennessee Athletics | Photo By Ryan Beatty/Tennessee Athletics

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Tennessee soccer team is set for its first NCAA tournament game following an extremely underwhelming season. The Lady Vols finished the schedule with a 7-5-4 record, which for those who don't know, means that they were defeated five times and tied four times, while winning seven of the games that they played.

This means that they missed the SEC tournament as a whole, and even let go of their head soccer coach, Joe Kirt, who won't be with the team tonight. They felt that this was a needed move, which later resulted in the Lady Vols naming Richard Moodie as their new head coach. He also won't be with the team tonight, and will instead be with the Purdue Boilermakers in their tournament run, which started earlier today with a massive 4-0 victory. They are one of the better teams in the entire tournament, so it definitely seems justified that the newest head coach for the Lady Vols will remain with the team he coached this week.

That move will come after both teams are finished with their tournament run, leaving the offseason to prepare for what's next.

Regardless, this matchup is against a really good Liberty team, which is fresh off a conference championship and is one of the better Group of Six teams in the entire tournament. This is a game that the Lady Vols are expected to win, largely due to the fact that they are hosting the contest in Regal, but also because of the veteran leadership that this roster has.

The winner of this game will play against the Ohio State Buckeyes or Lipscomb, as that is the match that the two are paired against. If it were to be the Buckeyes, that would be a very unfavorable game for either the Liberty Flames or the Tennessee soccer team, as they are the No. 1 seed on that side of the bracket.

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