How to Watch: Tennessee Soccer vs. Oklahoma in the Regular Season Finale

The Tennessee Lady Vols are set for their game against the Oklahoma Sooners, as this is a game that is set to take place on Sunday, as this very well could be the final game of the season for the Lady Vols, as this is listed as the team's regular season finale.

This is the final game that they will play in the regular season, and this team wasn't quite good enough to make the SEC tournament, which means that they won't have a chance at the SEC championship and are unlikely to make the NCAA Tournament. Obviously, this is likely to be the case, and they will still search for a win, but it is safe to say that this season hasn't been great for Joe Kirt and his squad.

The Lady Vols entered the season with a great start, as they held a 6-0-3 record, meaning that in the first nine games of the season the Lady Vols didn't suffer a loss, but instead tied three times and were victorious in six of the contests. This is when they would suffer their first loss of the season, which would later spiral downhill towards a record that they now have, as they have a record of 6-5-4. This means that the Lady Vols have not won a game since they played LSU on September 11th, nearly two full months ago.

Their opponent, the Oklahoma Sooners, is arguably the toughest game for the Lady Vols when it comes to the matchup that they have, as this team is an unfavorable matchup for Kirt and his team.

Oklahoma holds a record of 11-4-2 and is looking for its 12th victory of the regular season before it makes its way to the SEC tournament with the hopes of winning the championship.

Luckily for the fans who didn't plan to attend this game, there is still time to plan their schedules to watch it.

Here is how you can watch what may be the final game of the season for the Lady Vols.

How to Watch: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma in Soccer

Shae O'Rourke repping the new soccer orange kit. | @vol_soccer

• Game Day: Sunday, November 1, 2026

• Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT

• Where: Regal Soccer Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

• Watch: SECN+

• Stream: ESPN App

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