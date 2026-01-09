Tennessee Football Hosts Standout Oklahoma Sooners Safety

Gentry Williams is reportedly on campus, as he arrived in Knoxville on Thursday night to gear up for a transfer portal visit. Williams is a safety prospect from the Oklahoma program, who has spent his whole career with the Sooners thus far, but is now set to be somewhere else. The Vols are a team to watch now that he is on a visit, as he is one of the best safeties who can play cornerback in the nation. The only issue that comes with getting a guy like Williams is the fact that he has yet to see a fully healthy season.

The Vols are fighting Georgia and others for the talented prospect. This visit will be one to pay attention to moving forward, as the Vols currently have one safety and one cornerback committed to them in the transfer portal.

The 2025 season's bio has yet to be released, but here is what he did in high school-2024, according to the Oklahoma Sooners' website.

2024

Sep 20, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Gentry Williams (9) breaks up a pass intended for Auburn Tigers wide receiver Malcolm Simmons (4) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Named to SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll ... appeared in team’s first two games vs. Temple (8/30) and Houston (9/7) before sustaining a season-ending injury."

2023

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) and defensive back Gentry Williams (9) stand on the field before the Armed Forces Bowl football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Navy Midshipmen at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. Navy won 21-20. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Started all 10 games in which he played at defensive back … missed three contests due to injury … served as a game captain at Tulsa (9/16) and at Oklahoma State (11/4) … totaled 30 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup … registered a career-high seven tackles (all solo) vs. TCU (11/24) … recorded four tackles at Oklahoma State (11/4) … logged three solo stops and a PBU vs. UCF (10/21) … intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and made a solo tackle vs. Texas (10/7) … logged an interception and two tackles (1.0 TFL) vs. Iowa State (9/30) … made two solo stops (1.0 TFL) at Cincinnati (9/23) … recorded an interception and six tackles (1.0 TFL) at Tulsa (9/16) … logged three tackles (1.0 TFL) in season opener vs. Arkansas State (9/2)."

2022

Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Gentry Williams (9) and defensive lineman Taylor Wein (44) help bring down Auburn Tigers running back Damari Alston (0) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday,Sept. 20, 2025. Oklahoma won 24-17. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Played in 12 of 13 games ... did not play in Cheez-It Bowl vs. Florida State due to injury ... totaled seven tackles and an interception … made two tackles vs. Texas (10/8) and one tackle in five other contests … made a solo stop and notched his first career interception on a play in end zone in first collegiate game vs. UTEP (9/3)."

High School

Sep 20, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) cannot make a catch as Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Gentry Williams (9) defends during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"A consensus four-star prospect and top-two recruit in state of Oklahoma … ranked as the nation’s No. 4 cornerback by ESPN, No. 8 by Rivals, No. 11 by On3 and No. 16 by 247Sports … rated as nation’s No. 52 overall player by ESPN, No. 63 by On3, No. 118 by 247 Sports, and No. 147 by Rivals … a 2022 All-American Bowl invitee … made 29 total tackles, forced two fumbles and registered three interceptions (including a pick-six) as a senior … also caught 21 passes for 239 total yards and a touchdown at wide receiver in 2021 … won Class 6A 400-meter dash state title as a freshman … chose Sooners over Arkansas, Florida, USC and others."

