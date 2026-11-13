Weekly, Rhodes Smith on life after Karlyn Pickens for Erin Nuwer, Sage Mardjetko

Every so often in sports, the conversation turns to what it’s like to follow greatness. Some players fear the constant comparison that comes with following a legend. Others welcome it and rise to the challenge. Trying to live up to those expectations can be overwhelming, but the most important thing to remember is that you don’t have to be the person before you. You just have to be yourself.

Tennessee Athletics has seen its share of phenomenal athletes across every sport, and softball is no exception. Monica Abbott, one of the greatest pitchers the game has ever seen, was just inducted into the National Softball Hall of Fame. More recently, Karlyn Pickens caught the attention of softball fans around the world.

May 28, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers pitcher Karlyn Pickens (23) throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Texas Longhorns during the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Devon Park. Tennessee won 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

She was a great teammate and a dominant pitcher, and she broke Abbott’s 13-year-old record for the fastest pitch in softball history with a 78.2 mph pitch before topping her own mark at 79.4 mph.

Now it’s life after Pickens for Tennessee softball, and two pitchers are ready to take on the load and lead the Lady Vols in 2027: Erin Nuwer and Sage Mardjetko.

Head coach Karen Weekly said the cupboard is never bare when a pitcher graduates. She credits associate head coach Megan Rhodes Smith for that, and for building a staff full of arms that are ready to go.

“So yes, we graduated one of the greatest ever in the game in Karlyn Pickens,” Weekly said. “But Sage and Erin and Peyton and Maddi are chomping at the bit to get those innings. They all want to get in there and have their opportunity.”

Tennessee assistant softball coach Megan Rhodes Smith speaks with Tennessee catcher Elsa Morrison (22) and Tennessee pitcher Sage Mardjetko (6) during a NCAA softball game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Sherri Lee Parker Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on April 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday, I spoke with Rhodes Smith about how Nuwer and Mardjetko are handling the expectations. She assured me they are ready for it.

“I know that Sage and Erin are not shying away from that,” Rhodes Smith told me. “They want the ball and they want to play softball.”

Both have been great in their own right. In 2026, they combined for a 31-4 record and 261 strikeouts. Being in the spotlight is nothing new for either of them, and both know what it’s like to be depended on in big moments. Still, there will be headlines and questions about how it feels to be the faces of the Lady Vols pitching staff.

That is something Rhodes Smith dealt with in her own career as a pitcher at Tennessee. She stayed in Knoxville another year after Abbott graduated with NCAA records of 189 wins and 2,440 strikeouts, and she knew she didn’t have Abbott’s size or velocity.

“I can say personally, I actually know what that feels like to follow the superstar,” Rhodes Smith said. “And in some ways do it wrong and step in and try to fill the shoes by being just as successful instead of just getting outs.”

Megan Rhodes Smith during her time as a pitcher at the University of Tennessee | Wade Payne/Knoxville News Sentinel

It’s a conversation she plans to have with her staff. The interesting part is, Rhodes Smith didn’t recognize what she was doing until her playing days were over.

“I don’t think I recognized that I was doing that until I had already graduated, because I knew that I wasn’t trying to be her in the stuff that I had,” she said. “I knew I couldn’t throw 70, and I knew I wasn’t a lefty and six-three, like I knew all of those things, but I was trying very hard to fill her shoes, with results.

“So, I didn’t recognize that until I became a coach and looked back and had a little more perspective. But I think that’s what’s neat about having a playing career. It’s the lessons that I learned. You want to pass those lessons along.”

The message for Nuwer, Mardjetko and the rest of the staff is simple, and it goes back to not worrying about the numbers.

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“The expectation is always to just go compete,” Rhodes Smith said. “And as long as we’re competing, it doesn’t matter how we win the game and it doesn’t matter what that looks like. We just need to do our job for our team.”

Weekly sees that same approach in both of her top pitchers. They want the ball, they compete and neither one is trying to be somebody else. They just go about it in different ways.

“She’s never going to be real demonstrative,” Weekly said of Nuwer. “But Erin is like a silent assassin.”

Tennessee's Erin Nuwer (33) walks off the mound after striking out the final Northern Kentucky batter during the NCAA college softball regional on May 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Weekly saw that long before Nuwer got to Knoxville. As the only pitcher available to her travel ball team at a national tournament, Nuwer threw 55 or 56 innings over about four days and pitched her team to a top-10 finish. That type of mentality is one of the reasons Tennessee recruited her, and Weekly said that drive hasn’t gone anywhere.

“Erin just has that mentality that she’s going to put the team on her back,” Weekly said. “And she’s going to go out there with a very stoic presence. But you know that she is absolutely going for the throat every single pitch she throws. So you’re never going to see her celebrate a whole lot. But don’t ever mistake that for lack of intensity. She’s as intense as anybody.”

Mardjetko faces a different kind of pressure going into her senior year. She’s coming off a first-team All-American season, and that can lead a player to get comfortable or tighten up trying to repeat it. Weekly said she’s done neither.

“Sage never settles,” Weekly said. “You could come off your last year, first-team All-American, with a feeling of either ‘Oh, I’ve arrived’ or worried about repeating it. And I see Sage going about her business this fall like she’s got something to prove and something to earn.”

Tennessee pitcher Sage Mardjetko (6) pitches during a NCAA super regional game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mardjetko has always had the pitches. Weekly said the growth has come in how she uses them, and that’s why she’s comfortable handing her the ball in any situation.

“She wants the ball every single day, and I trust her completely,” Weekly said. “Every year she’s gotten a little bit better at her command and her ability to throw any pitch in any count, in any game situation.”

Nuwer and Mardjetko don’t have to be Pickens. They just have to be themselves, and Weekly believes that will be enough to keep Tennessee’s pitching staff where it has consistently been.

“I don’t think we’re going to skip a beat,” Weekly said. “It might look different, but that really speaks to what a great pitching coach Megan is and the quality of people that we have on that staff.”

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