Top Performers From Lady Vols' 98-60 Win Over Coppin State

While Kaylene Smikle led the way offensively with 18 points, Tennessee had several players make an impact in different areas of the game. From Gabby Minus recording a double-double to Fatmata Janneh controlling the boards, the Lady Vols showed the value of having multiple contributors. Here are some of Tennessee's top individual performances from the victory.

Tennessee guard Kaylene Smikle (0) dribbles the ball during a women’s college basketball exhibition game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Florida A&M Rattlers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kaylene Smikle leads Tennessee with 18 points

Smikle was Tennessee's leading scorer, finishing with 18 points in just 16 minutes of action. She shot 7-of-12 from the field and connected on two of her five attempts from three-point range. Her scoring also played an important role in Tennessee's third-quarter surge. Smikle scored all 10 points during the Lady Vols' 10-0 run to open the second half, helping Tennessee create separation.

Tennessee's Gabby Minus (4) talks to Tennessee women’s basketball coach Kim Caldwell during a women’s college basketball exhibition game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Florida A&M Rattlers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gabby Minus records a double-double

Minus continued her strong start to the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds, recording a double-double against Coppin State. The freshman struggled from the field, shooting 1-of-9, but made up for it by getting to the free-throw line. She converted 10-of-12 attempts while adding two assists. Her 11 rebounds also demonstrated her ability to impact the game beyond scoring.

Tennessee forward Fatmata Janneh (44) opens her arms as she guards the throw-in during a women’s college basketball exhibition game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Florida A&M Rattlers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fatmata Janneh controls the glass

Janneh was a force on the boards, collecting a game-high 13 rebounds in 19 minutes. She finished with nine defensive rebounds and four offensive rebounds while adding five points on 2-of-8 shooting. Her work on the offensive glass helped Tennessee maintain additional possessions and provided another dimension to the team's interior presence.

Tennessee guard Kennedy Fauntleroy (35) bumps into Tennessee forward Fatmata Janneh (44) during practice at the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball media day at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kennedy Fauntleroy provides scoring and playmaking

Fauntleroy delivered an efficient performance with 12 points and seven assists in 22 minutes. She shot 4-of-8 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc, while finishing with seven assists and no turnovers. Her ability to contribute as both a scorer and facilitator made her one of Tennessee's most productive players against Coppin State.

Tennessee forward Aaliyah Moore (31) smiles during a women’s college basketball exhibition game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Florida A&M Rattlers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Aaliyah Moore delivers an efficient scoring performance

Moore added 11 points in 19 minutes, shooting 4-of-7 from the field. She was particularly effective from the perimeter, connecting on both of her three-point attempts. Moore also contributed two rebounds and two assists.

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball coach Kim Caldwell laughs with Riley Makalusky (21) during practice on August 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Riley Makalusky makes the most of limited playing time

Makalusky provided one of Tennessee's most efficient performances off the bench. She scored eight points in just six minutes, making all three of her field-goal attempts and both three-point attempts. Her limited playing time didn't prevent her from making an impact, as she gave the Lady Vols another offensive contribution during the blowout victory.

A balanced effort for Tennessee

Tennessee finished with 98 points, 50 rebounds, and 19 assists, receiving contributions from its starters and bench throughout the game. Smikle provided the scoring punch, Minus and Janneh controlled the glass, and Fauntleroy helped distribute the ball. With several players finding ways to contribute, the Lady Vols demonstrated the depth that could become an important part of their season.

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