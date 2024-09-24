Tim Banks’ Defensive Success Is Good Enough To Secure Top 3 In Multiple Categories
The Tennessee Volunteers have been statistically known for their offense for the past four seasons. That isn’t the case this year as Tennessee’s defense has been in the headlines just as much as the offense. This defense has been the leading team or a top 5 team for many statistical categories that would result in Tennessee being a top 3 defense in the country.
Tennessee’s defense has been led through this great start to the season by long-time defensive coordinator Tim Banks who has improved his defense tremendously. Banks has done so well that many believe he could get offered a head coaching gig somewhere else if he keeps it up. Similar to former offensive coordinator Alex Golesh who’s now the head coach at a growing USF football program.
Tennessee is first in total defense as they only give up around 176 yards per game on average. They are also second in rush defense with a rate of 50.8 per game. This past game was the fourth straight contest that the Vols have had their opponent under 75 yards rushing. The Vols touchdown streak was snapped against Oklahoma, however, the Vols have only given up two touchdowns in the last 20 quarters.
The third-down defense has been a huge success for the Volunteers, as they have the 3rd best rate in the nation. Tennessee has only allowed 17% effectiveness on third down. Big plays haven’t been much of a factor either as the Vols have only allowed one play over 30 yards this season.
