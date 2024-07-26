From Knoxville to Paris: Meet Every University of Tennessee Athlete Representing Team USA in the 2024 Olympics
As the 2024 Paris Olympics commence, 206 countries, represented by over 10,000 of the world’s best athletes, will compete for the coveted prize of an Olympic gold medal. The University of Tennessee will have five athletes representing Team USA this year. Here’s a look at each Volunteer competing for Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
Erika Connolly, Swimming (4x100m) Freestyle
Erika Connolly is no stranger to the Olympic Games, having won a silver medal in the 4x100 medley relay and a bronze medal in the 4x100 freestyle at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Leading up to the USA Olympic trials, Connolly battled through a herniated disk in her back, making even the simplest movements strenuous. Despite the odds stacked against her, Connolly secured her spot on the Olympic team by winning a swim-off for the sixth position in the 4x100m freestyle relay, beating her opponent by just 0.04 seconds to punch her ticket to the Olympic Games.
Cierra Burdick, 3x3 Women's Basketball
Cierra Burdick will make her Olympic debut after being selected for Team USA's 3x3 basketball roster. The former Lady Vol brings a wealth of experience in 3x3 basketball, having won gold medals at the 2023 Pan American Games, the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup and the 2014 FIBA 3x3 World Cup. Burdick played four seasons at Tennessee, earning accolades such as Coaches All-SEC First Team in 2015 and SEC All-Tournament Team in 2014 and 2015. After her collegiate career, Burdick was drafted in the second round of the 2015 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks.
Christian Coleman, Track and Field
Christian Coleman is returning to the Olympic Games for the first time since the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he competed on the relay team during the heat round. Although Coleman missed the Tokyo Olympics, he made a significant impact on the world stage by winning the World Championships in the 100m and 4x100m relay in 2019, the 4x100m relay in 2023, and the World Indoor Championships in the 60m in 2018 and 2024. During his time in Knoxville, Coleman was a six-time NCAA champion and earned First Team All-American honors in the Men's Outdoor 100m and 200m.
Christopher Bailey, Track and Field
Christopher Bailey is making his Olympic debut after an impressive third-place finish in the men’s 400m at the USA Olympic Trials. Following a lone season with the Vols in 2021-22, Bailey transferred to Arkansas where he won an NCAA title with the Razorbacks in the indoor 4x400m relay. During his time at Tennessee, Bailey was given 2021 Indoor All-SEC First Team honors.
Kelsey Robinson Cook, Women's Volleyball
After winning a gold medal with Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Kelsey Robinson Cook is returning to the Olympic stage, having been selected by Team USA for the third time in her career. During her time at Tennessee, Robinson helped lead the Lady Vols to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and was named SEC Player of the Year in 2011.
