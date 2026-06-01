Latest Updates on Drama Surrounding Tennessee Softball Coach Karen Weekly and Taylor Pannell

Tennessee softball played in their second game of the Women's College World Series, as it played against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday. This was a game that showcased great talent on both sides and could be a possible preview of the championship series, as both teams were excellent in this game. The Lady Vols were able to walk away with a win after Emma Clarke went yard in extras for a walk-off home run.

The Tennessee Lady Vols would celebrate, but it wouldn't take long before the drama would begin to unfold, as former Tennessee softball star Taylor Pannell was one of the opposing players that Tennessee played against in the contest.

Pannell would be one of the stars for the Red Raiders, and she would discuss the contest along with what she stated happened after the game, which was a verbal statement from Karen Weekly that upset her.

Taylor Pannell's Side of the Story

Texas Tech's Taylor Pannell throws for the out against BYU during a Big 12 Conference softball game, Saturday, April 4, 2026, at Tracy Sellers Field. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Um, yeah, we were walking through the line just saying good game, and she said that I made a mistake instead of saying good game, which is kind of crazy. Like, celebrate with your team. I just think it's funny that she is thinking about it, but it's old news. Whatever," former Lady Vols softball player Taylor Pannell stated.

Although she would make these claims, Weekly would dispute the claims, according to Cora Hall.

Karen Weekly's Side of the Story

Tennessee Lady Volunteers head coach Karen Weekly walks on the field during a Women's College World Series softball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 28, 2026. Tennessee won 6-3. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If you rewatch at the tape of the handshake line, you’re going to see me go just as fast by her as anybody else," Weekly said. "I didn’t even know where she was in the handshake line . . . that’s an outright lie. I said 'good game' like I said to every other player," Weekly reportedly said when speaking with Knox News.

In a recent video of the handshake line, it was proven to be false accusations, as the Tennessee softball coach did exactly as she said. Since making these accusations, there hasn't been much of an update from Pannell's side of the story; however, that could be exactly what she was asked to do now that the biggest games of her season are ahead.

The Video That Surfaced

Texas Tech will now look to win the next two games to get into the championship series, which is on the other side of the Lady Vols. As for Tennessee, they will be playing against Texas just days after defeating the Longhorns in the College World Series opener. Tennessee is just one win away and would have to be defeated twice to be kept out of the championship series.

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