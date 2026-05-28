Previewing Tennessee Softball's College World Series Opener vs. Texas

The Tennessee Lady Vols are set for a massive first game in the College World Series in the sport of softball. The Lady Vols were victorious in the Knoxville Super Regional, as they defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in the first two games of the weekend. This punched their ticket to Oklahoma City, which is where the final eight college teams will be hosted and will compete for the chance to win the national championship.

The Lady Vols have an intriguing first draw, as they will be playing against the Texas Longhorns in their first game of the tournament, which is the No. 2 team in the nation as of this moment.

The First Time These Two Will See Each Other This Season

Tennessee outfielder Sophia Knight (2) smiles after hitting a two-run home run during a NCAA super regional game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 22, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/ News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though both teams play in the SEC, this will be the first time that the two will play against each other this season. This game is one of the more intriguing first-round matchups, as the Texas Longhorns are entering this game with a record of 47-11, while the Tennessee Lady Vols will be entering this game with a 47-10 record.

Both teams seem to be possible contenders to win this whole tournament, but this game is very important, as the team that wins will still have a game to lose before being eliminated, as this is a two-loss tournament.

The biggest stars to know for the Texas Longhorns are Katie Stewart and Kayden Henry, who have both had an electric season thus far. Stewart is one of the best college softball players in the country and can change the game in an instant. She is hitting .436, but is also leading the team with 27 home runs. Kayden Henry is hitting .417 this season, but she is more of an on-base prospect, as she has only eight home runs this season.

As for the Lady Vols, Sophia Knight has been on a roll after hitting a home run in both of the super regional games. She is the team leader for the Tennessee program, as she is batting .410 with the program. This would be the third on the Texas roster. The strong suit for the Tennessee program has been teh pitching between two of the better SEC pitchers,

Those pitchers are Karlyn Pickens and Erin Nuwer. Pickens is the ace for the Lady Vols, as she has a 1.53 ERA and is a strikeout artist with 180 strikeouts this season. As for Nuwer, she has been electric all season, as she is still under a full run of an era. She is sitting at 0.99 and has 89 strikeouts. This would be an average of a little less than one per inning, which means she relies on her fielding to help get the job done.

This battle will begin at 2:30 PM EST, and is truly a battle between two teams who could be at the very top when it is all over.

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