How to Watch: Tennessee Softball vs. Texas in the College World Series Opener

The Tennessee Lady Vols are set for a massive opener to the Women's College World Series, as they will be taking on a fellow SEC team, which just so happens to be one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to batting, as they have multiple players hitting over .400 in average, and multiple players with 15+ home runs. This includes arguably the best batter in college. That team is the Texas Longhorns.

The Longhorns have a batter who has hit 27 home runs, as that batter is infielder Katie Stewart. She has the chance of becoming one of the better players in this tournament if they go the distance, but the Lady Vols will look to get one up on them early, as they begin their run in the two-loss tournament. The Lady Vols have one of the better teams in college softball, but where they will make their money is in the pitching staff.

Tennessee ACE Karlyn Pickens has been great all season long, as she has a 1.53 ERA, but also has far more strikeouts than innings pitched. She has a total of 180 strikeouts on the season, which makes her one of the more dangerous players in college softball. This led to her being the No. 1 selection in the AUSL draft, but as you can expect, she decided to finish her career at Tennessee first rather than opting out of the remainder of the season.

This game will be one to watch and one that fans won't want to miss. Luckily for Tennessee and Texas fans, you don't have to miss the game. Here is how you can view the game.

How to Watch: Tennessee vs. Texas Softball

Tennessee infielder Makenzie Butt (98) celebrates hitting a two-run home run during a NCAA softball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and LSU Tigers at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on March 6, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

• Date: May 28, 2026

• First Pitch: 2:30 PM EST (could be a little late if the first game of the day runs over, but likely to start at 2:30 PM EST)

• Live Updates: Vols on SI (will be released at 1:00 PM EST)

• TV: ESPN

• Streaming: ESPN App

• Location: Devon Park (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)

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