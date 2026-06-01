Texas Defeats Tennessee Softball to Force Elimination Game in Semifinals of WCWS

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers were back in action for what would be their third contest of the Women's College World Series. In this game, the Lady Vols would play against the Texas Longhorns just days after their first matchup. In the first matchup, the Lady Vols walked away with a victory after a second-inning three-run shot from Elsa Morrison that was too much for the Longhorns to handle and come back from. The Lady Vols would go on to win that game.

They would go on to play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in game two, and a walk-off extra innings home run secured the victory for the Lady Vols. This was a game that ended in a 2-1 fashion, and the Lady Vols would advance to today, in which they played against the Longhorns again.

Tennessee Falls Short Against Texas

Tennessee pitcher Erin Nuwer (33) pitches during a NCAA super regional game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 22, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/ News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This game wouldn't go as planned for the Lady Vols, as the game would start with some great defensive stops with runners on base, but the Longhorns would blow the game open after both teams score their first run of the game. Stewart hit a solo shot to gain the lead again, but then it would follow with a two-RBI single. This pushed the score to 5-2 after a late run in the 7th inning from both teams. The Lady Vols could still find their way back, but they ultimately fell short when attempting to do so.

This means that the Lady Vols and the Longhorns will both face an elimination game against each other, which is set to begin here soon. This game will be the one that determines the first team in the Women's College World Series national championship, while also determining which team's run will come to a close. This will be the most important game of the Lady Vols' season, to say the least.

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