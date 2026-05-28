Live Updates: Lady Vols Softball vs. Texas in the Women's College World Series

Live Updates - Tennessee Softball vs. Texas Longhorns

Live updates will begin when the game starts (scheduled for 2:30 PM EST).

Articles Worth looking Into Before the Game

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Pre-Game Info

Tennessee infielder Makenzie Butt (98) hits the ball during a NCAA regional softball game between Tennessee and Virginia at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 17, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/ News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Lady Vols will be matching up with the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the Women's College World Series. This game will take place in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, after both of these teams punched their ticket following great performances in the Super Regionals.

This game is set to begin at 2:30 PM EST, and is one of the best games of the day, as this is a matchup between two teams who very well could win the Women's College World Series.

Tennessee and Texas have yet to match up this season, but both teams have a very similar record. The Longhorns are entering this game as the favorite, but don't count the Lady Vols out in the slightest, as this Lady Vols team is one of the best to be coached by Coach Karen Weekly and her staff. The Lady Vols have been dominant, especially on the mound, which is what they will have to do in this game in order to win. That is due to the fact that they will be matched up with one of the better softball hitting squads.

The Lady Vols will have their hands full in this game, but if they show up the way they did in the regionals and the super regionals, then they will absolutely have a chance to win this game. It is safe to say that this is their toughest matchup yet, and will be the game that the Lady Vols will look to win in order to keep pressing forward the way that they need to, as this is a two-loss tournament, and would give the Lady Vols an advantage over half the field.

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