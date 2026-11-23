No. 11 Tennessee volleyball advanced to the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals, for the second straight year, with a reverse sweep of the No. 15 Texas Longhorns (18-25, 17-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-12) on Sunday.

The Lady Vols will now face the Georgia Bulldogs for the second time in 10 days, after sweeping the Bulldogs (25-22, 25-14, 25-13) in Athens on Friday, Nov. 13. Tennessee has a chance to reach its first SEC Tournament championship match since 2004. The conference discontinued the tournament after the 2005 season and revived it in 2025.

How to watch

Who: No. 11 Tennessee (22-5) vs. Georgia (18-10)

When: 6 p.m. ET Monday

Where: Enmarket Arena, Savannah, Georgia

TV: SEC Network

Stream: WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app

Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators at the 2026 SEC Volleyball Tournament. | SEC

A look at Georgia

The Bulldogs upset the SEC’s top-seeded Florida Gators 3-1 (27-25, 29-27, 22-25, 25-21) on Sunday. The victory over No. 3 Florida was the highest-ranked win in program history and Georgia’s first win over a ranked opponent this season.

Senior Bianna Muoneke led all players with 28 kills on a .354 hitting percentage. She also added 14 digs and five blocks. Sophomore setter Chloe Elarton recorded a double-double with 46 assists and 10 digs. The Bulldogs showed great resilience in the match and endured 32 ties and 18 lead changes.

Tennessee figured it out

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

After falling behind 2-0 to Texas on Sunday, the Lady Vols got revenge for their Sept. 25 reverse-sweep loss to the Longhorns. Tennessee settled in and adjusted, and once Kennedi Rogers got on a roll, the momentum shifted.

The sophomore outside hitter posted a career-high 30 kills on .381 hitting, the first 30-kill performance by a Lady Vol since Nina Cajic recorded 31 against Alabama on Sept. 25, 2024. Rogers was at her best in the third set, putting up 11 kills on .769 hitting, and she delivered the final kill to complete the comeback.

Tennessee volleyball libero Raegan Burns celebrates with teammates in the win over Texas at the SEC Volleyball Tournament. | SEC

Tennessee's defense tightened as the match went on, holding Texas to .231 hitting over the final three sets. Libero Reagan Burns led the back row with 18 digs, and Jalyn Stout added 15 digs and a team-high three aces. Setter Caroline Kerr recorded her ninth double-double of the season with 53 assists and 14 digs, while Maggie Dostic added 10 kills and 12 digs.

Freshman middle blocker Camille Perry provided a spark off the bench, tying her season high with eight kills on .636 hitting.

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