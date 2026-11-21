The Lady Vols advanced in the SEC volleyball tournament on Saturday. Setting up an epic match against the Texas Longhorns. Jalyn Stout led the Lady Vols with 13 kills as Tennessee beat Oklahoma in four sets to advance in Savannah

No. 11 Tennessee opened postseason play with a 3-1 win over Oklahoma on Saturday at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga. The fifth-seeded Lady Vols won 25-20, 25-18, 17-25, 25-12 to advance to the SEC Volleyball Tournament quarterfinals. Next up is No. 15 Texas, which rallied from two sets down to beat Tennessee in Knoxville in September.

Lady Vols Take Control in the Fourth Set

Tennessee swept Oklahoma in Norman on Oct. 18, winning 25-23, 25-22, 25-22. The 13th-seeded Sooners extended the rematch by taking the third set. Oklahoma hit .423 in that set, while Tennessee committed seven attack errors, its most in any set on Saturday.

The Lady Vols answered with their best set of the match. They put down 14 kills with just two attack errors and hit .444 in the fourth. Oklahoma managed eight kills and hit .071. The 13-point margin was the largest of the match. Stout led Tennessee with 13 kills, while Maggie Dostic added 12 and served five of the team’s eight aces. Kennedi Rogers chipped in 10 kills, giving the Lady Vols three players in double figures. Caroline Kerr finished with 43 assists.

Anni Tang led the effort at the net with 11 blocks. Tennessee finished with 16.5 team blocks to Oklahoma’s six, the widest gap in any of the major team stats. The Lady Vols also held the Sooners to a .190 hitting percentage for the match.

Tennessee Gets Another Shot at Texas

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Both teams went 11-4 in SEC play, but Texas earned the No. 4 seed and a double bye into the quarterfinals. The Longhorns will play their first tournament match Sunday, one day after Tennessee beat Oklahoma.

The Lady Vols took the first two sets when the teams met Sept. 25 at Food City Center. Tennessee also led 17-13 in the fourth, but Texas came back to win that set 25-22 and took the fifth 15-11. Torrey Stafford ended the match with her 28th kill. Tennessee’s block was a big reason it put away Oklahoma, and Stafford gives that front row a clear test on Sunday. The rematch is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 22, at Enmarket Arena. SEC Network will carry the match, with a spot in the SEC tournament semifinals on the line. It will be another electric day for Eve Rackham Watts' squad.

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