The Lady Vols Volleyball team has enjoyed a fantastic season so far this year. They have finished the regular season 20-5 overall and 11-4 in the tough Southeastern Conference. This has earned the Lady Vols team the ranking of No. 11 in the latest rankings release, and they will even play in their first conference game on Saturday as the No. 5 seed in the SEC. Simply put, the Lady Vols are one of the best teams you will find in college Volleyball.

The performances on the court are obviously something every Lady Vol fan can be proud of. They have provided some great moments over the season, such as winning two separate top-10 meetings against Kentucky and Penn State, respectively. Though these were great moments, one Lady Vol just received a great honor that shows there is more to sports than just the games.

Sydney Jaynes Recognized for Her Community Service

Serving beyond the court🧡



Congratulations to Sydney Jaynes on being named to the SEC Community Service Team! pic.twitter.com/FLtyygMxTi — Tennessee Volleyball (@Vol_VBall) November 19, 2026

Every good team needs leaders in the locker room. Players who lead by example can be role models of how an athlete should carry themselves. Being an athlete is more than just playing your sport; as one progresses through the ranks of their sport, they receive more opportunities to give back. Sydney Jaynes has taken this responsibility to heart.

Jaynes is a senior on Tennessee’s Volleyball team and has just been named to the SEC Community Service team. The point of this award is to give recognition to the players who go above and beyond in their service. They are players who give back to their community and routinely sacrifice their time to help those in need. It is a great honor to be named to a Community Service team, and Jaynes should be proud of her accomplishment.

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Jaynes and the rest of the team are currently preparing to start their postseason run, as their first matchup in the SEC Tournament is quickly approaching. They will play the winner of Arkansas and Oklahoma. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM EST.

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