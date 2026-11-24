Bianna Muoneke had a career-high 35 kills, and Georgia outlasted Tennessee in five sets at the Southeastern Conference Tournament at Enmarket Arena Monday despite a career-high 31 kills from Kennedi Rogers.

Georgia won 22-25, 25-17, 31-29, 26-28, 15-6. The Lady Vols saved two match points to force a fifth set before Muoneke served a 9-0 run that put it away.

Muoneke finished with 35 kills on .414 hitting and 14 digs. Gigi Artiles added 18 kills, Tori Harper had six block assists and Chloe Elarton handed out 59 assists. Georgia outblocked Tennessee 13-8. Rogers carried the Lady Vols with 31 kills on 77 swings and two aces. Jalyn Stout added 14 kills and 13 digs, and Caroline Kerr had 57 assists.

Set 1

Tennessee came out with a strong defensive presence. Stout and Chelsea Sutton recorded the first point on a block assist. Georgia responded with a couple of nice swings from Alex Richter and Muoneke. The opening set was tied at 5-5 until the Vols went up 7-5 with Anni Tang involved in both points.

Georgia was solid defensively and answered to take a 9-8 lead. The Bulldogs found open spots in the middle of the floor on soft contact. Tennessee's Stout attacked from the right side with a strong left hand.

Tennessee jumped up 16-13, and Stout had four kills on five swings to that point. She was on fire and scored two of the next three points for the Lady Vols. Tennessee built a 22-19 lead, but Georgia made its way back within one. Maggie Dostic answered with a kill, and Emma Frietch followed with an ace for set point.

Muoneke willed the Bulldogs along in the back half of the set, but the Lady Vols closed it out 25-22. Rogers had the final kill, her fourth of Tennessee's last seven points.

Set 2

Much like the first set, things went back and forth. The flow was a bit shaky with a good number of errors early on. Rogers (2), Kerr and Tang recorded four kills in the first nine points for Tennessee. Artiles, Harper and Muoneke were effective for the Bulldogs, and the Lady Vols had trouble separating from them.

The service errors started to pile up for Tennessee and allowed Georgia to hang around. The Bulldogs took a 14-12 lead before Kerr responded with a quick dunk over the net for a kill. However, Georgia was the first to 15 off a Frietch service error.

The Bulldogs went on a run and jumped out to a 20-14 lead to force a timeout. Elarton served three straight points during the run, including an ace. Tennessee could not stop the momentum and dropped the set 25-17. Kaiya Tyson and Harper ended it with a block on Rogers.

Georgia hit .393 in the set to Tennessee's .222. The Lady Vols had four service errors in the set, and the Bulldogs added four blocks after recording one in the opener.

Set 3

Neither team went up by more than one point until Tennessee took a 14-12 lead. From there, Tennessee started to build some momentum and went to an 18-15 lead that forced a Bulldog timeout. Rogers continued to cook, and so did Kerr.

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Rogers had 11 kills in the set and a match-high 22 through three sets. Camille Perry came along later in the set and provided a good spurt. She had two kills in that stretch, the second for a 19-16 lead.

Georgia would not go away, and freshman Artiles became a force along with Harper. Georgia forced another tight set and tied it at 22. This set turned into a survival of the fittest with many ties until Georgia took it 31-29.

The Bulldogs held off six set points and wrapped it up with an ace from Artiles. Rogers put the Lady Vols on set point four times with kills. Muoneke and Artiles each answered three of those set points with kills.

The Bulldogs outblocked Tennessee 8-3 through three sets and led 2-1 heading into the fourth.

Set 4

Tennessee had a better start in the fourth set and got out to a 7-4 lead to force a Georgia timeout. After the timeout, the Lady Vols expanded their lead to 10-4. Rogers served four straight points in that run, including an ace, and Georgia used its second timeout.

However, Georgia pressed the Lady Vols. After going down 12-7, the Bulldogs scored five consecutive points to tie the set. Elarton served the last four points of the run, including an ace. Artiles continued to show her skill with powerful attacks. Tennessee went up by a few again, and Georgia charged back with force. The Lady Vols did not need to help the Bulldogs with errors, but they did.

Georgia nearly took the set, but Tennessee pulled it out 28-26 to force a fifth and deciding set. The Bulldogs had two match points at 25-24 and 26-25, and Rogers answered both with kills. She then served the final two points, as Artiles hit an attack error and Kerr and Sutton blocked her to end the set.

Set 5

Georgia ran out to a 6-3 lead to force a Tennessee timeout. The timeout did not cool off the Bulldogs, and the Lady Vols crumbled to a 9-3 deficit before taking another timeout. Georgia's run reached nine straight points for a 12-3 lead. Muoneke served the entire run. Tennessee got a point back on a service error, but it could never recover. Georgia closed out the set 15-6 to win the match. Kendal Kemp had the final kill.

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