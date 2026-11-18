Tennessee volleyball heads into the SEC Tournament with five all-conference selections, the program’s most since 2011, when it had six.

Caroline Kerr, Kennedi Rogers and Jalyn Stout were each named First Team All-SEC. Junior middle blocker Chelsea Sutton earned Second Team honors, and Anni Tang was selected to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Kerr made the All-SEC Team for the fourth straight season. She’s the first Tennessee player since Ariana Wilson (1998-2001) to do that four times. The fifth-year setter runs an offense that ranks second nationally in kills per set (14.67) and eighth in hitting percentage (.290). She is seventh in Division I at 10.95 assists per set and fourth in the SEC with 931 assists. She also has 207 digs, 92 kills, 52 blocks and 21 aces, and her eight double-doubles are tied for the team lead.

KNOXVILLE, TN - September 12, 2026 - Setter Caroline Kerr #11 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN. | Photo By Peyton Collimore/Tennessee Athletics

Head coach Eve Rackham Watt said Tuesday that Kerr is still getting better in her final season.

“She still comes to practice with a learner’s mentality, and we’re still coaching her,” Rackham Watt said. “We’re still coaching her hard. I think for her, she’s trying to squeeze everything she’s got out of herself to be the best player she can be at the end of the season.”

Rackham Watt said she would take “10, 15 Caroline Kerrs.” She also credited Kerr’s leadership and preparation for Tennessee’s recent wins on the road.

KNOXVILLE, TN - October 21, 2026 - Outside hitter Kennedi Rogers #0 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN. | Photo By Elliot Walker/Tennessee Athletics

Rogers has been Tennessee’s top attacker all season. The sophomore outside hitter leads the team in kills (349), kills per set (4.42), points (386) and points per set (4.89). She ranks fifth in the SEC in points per set and sixth in kills per set. She has reached double-digit kills in 22 of her 23 matches, including four with 20 or more.

Stout made an immediate impact in her first season in Knoxville. The Gainesville, Florida, product is second on the team with 262 kills and 230 digs and has added 53 blocks, 52 assists and 10 aces. Her .352 hitting percentage ranks eighth in the SEC. She has 16 double-digit kill matches, including a season-high 19 at Arkansas.

Sutton leads Tennessee with 81 blocks, and her 1.21 blocks per set rank third in the SEC. She also has 144 kills and a .367 hitting percentage, which is sixth-best in the league. She set a career high with nine blocks against Texas.

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KNOXVILLE, TN - October 09, 2026 - Middle blocker Chelsea Sutton #16 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Peyton Collimore/Tennessee Athletics | Peyton Collimore/Tennessee Athle

Tennessee has managed Sutton’s health all season.

“Chelsea’s a tough kid and she’s used to battling through not feeling 100%,” Rackham Watt said. “So I anticipate her being ready to go and doing everything she can to be helping herself away from competition.”

Tang has 69 kills and 49 blocks in her first college season. She has at least one block in 21 matches and five or more in five of them. She had a season-high eight kills against both Mississippi State and Georgia.

Tennessee takes a four-match winning streak into the tournament in Savannah, Georgia. After a first-round bye, the Lady Vols open play Saturday.

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