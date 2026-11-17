Tennessee volleyball is in the midst of a little rest as the Lady Vols prepare for the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Savannah, Georgia, this weekend. Eve Rackham Watt’s squad is ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Top 25 and is in a great spot to host the first couple of rounds of the NCAA Tournament. A strong showing in the conference tournament would do nothing but help that case.

Rackham Watt spoke with the media Tuesday ahead of the SEC Tournament.

How important is it to carry the four-match winning streak momentum into the SEC Tournament, especially with a first-round bye?

“I don’t know that we’ve really taken into consideration win streak or losing streak. We’ve been one match at a time throughout the season and know that when we go into the SEC tournament, everybody’s starting zero and zero. You like that you’re familiar with some of the opponents, but the flip side of that is that they are playing the night before.

"And so their familiarity with the gym and being in the venue, I think, is helpful as well. Going into the tournament, I think everybody understands what’s at stake. We like how we’ve been playing and we’ll just continue to do that.”

Does preparation change now that the team has tape on potential opponents?

“I’m not sure our preparation is changing. It’s just we have a little longer to prep this week than we’ve had in some time, not having a match until Saturday. Typically, we’d be playing on a Friday, so you’ve got an extra day. But I think for us, most of the focus has been on ourselves.

"I would say 80, 90% of practice has been on ourselves throughout the week, and then you start to prepare for the opponent later in the week. In this situation, we won’t know who we’ve got until Friday evening, and so there will be not a ton of prep this week outside of maybe a couple of things that might overlap for both opponents.”

How much can the team draw on the early-season stretches of back-to-back matches?

“We definitely will. I think about the weekend where we played four matches in, I think, five days, maybe our second weekend of competition. I think we talked about it then, not necessarily about the SEC tournament, just about some of these tough stretches of the schedule that we had, and for our team to have confidence that we can play back to back and be ready to go. It’s about the preparation, but it’s also about the rest, and so managing that.

"I think throughout the season, we’ve done a really nice job of keeping our players accountable for those kinds of things that you can take care of off the court. Everybody’s in the same boat from a preparation standpoint, we’re all limited, but the rest is really important as well. So we’ll work to mitigate the fatigue as much as we can.”

How is Chelsea Sutton doing, and how big is this week of rest for her?

“That’s something we’ve had to battle throughout the season. We knew going into the season that we were going to hopefully be ramping up throughout the year, and the goal was to have as much success resting her as much as possible. I think we’ve been able to do that. Now it’s a little bit of, we’ve got to put the foot on the gas pedal in terms of understanding none of us are going to feel great or 100%.

"I don’t know that anybody in the country is at this point, but how much can we battle through? We’ve had those conversations, and Chelsea’s a tough kid and she’s used to battling through not feeling 100%. So I anticipate her being ready to go and doing everything she can to be helping herself away from competition.”

Are today’s club and high school pathways helping freshmen like Anni Tang and Camille Perry arrive more ready for college?

“I would say to some degree, yes. I think a lot of it has to do with those kids graduating early from high school and coming in January. That transition, having them here a semester early, is really helpful. They spend that spring obviously getting acclimated from a volleyball standpoint, but I think more importantly academically, socially, just how to take a college course, what professors expect, how to navigate college life without the pressure of having to play matches and travel and those sort of things.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"So I think them coming in early has been beneficial, certainly for those players. But the sport has grown so much that there’s so many talented players now playing, and they’re playing every weekend and they’re playing high levels of competition every weekend. So the travel and being ready to go and playing multiple matches, they’re used to that. They’re doing that in their club days.

"They’re playing more in club than they are when they get to college. So yeah, I think on some level they are. As you said, there’s no real true way to prepare for everything, but I do think you are seeing more kids understanding what’s expected and being a little bit more prepared for the transition.”

What have you seen from Caroline Kerr over the past few weeks, including at the net?

“I think she’d be happy to hear you say she’s blocking well. But she continues to get better, even at this stage in her career. She still comes to practice with a learner’s mentality, and we’re still coaching her. We’re still coaching her hard. I think for her, she’s trying to squeeze everything she’s got out of herself to be the best player she can be at the end of the season.

"I agree, she’s playing at a really high level. [There’s a] consistency and confidence about the way she’s playing, and I think it’s shown at home but also on the road. The way she’s talked to the team, prepared the team, the way she’s been prepared for each match. It’s not easy to go on the road and get wins in our league, and we’ve been able to do that, especially this past weekend. I think she had a lot to do with that with her leadership and her preparation, and obviously her play.”

Is coaching a veteran like Kerr easier or harder?

“It’s definitely not harder. I would take 10, 15 Caroline Kerrs. As a coach, you want to make sure you’re doing everything you can to help her be successful, because she’s so driven and she’s so determined and she wants to win so badly that you want to make sure you’re at your very best for her, because she’s at her best for you every day. I guess somebody could look at that as that makes it harder, but I think it just makes our job easier.

"She’s a kid that comes to the gym every day and wants to be coached, and that’s what we want to do, go in the gym and coach kids. I think a byproduct of that is just what her teammates see. It makes it easier to coach them because they see how we coach her and how she’s able to respond and listen and trust. So from a cultural standpoint, it just makes things easier on the rest of the coaching staff for the entire team.”

What are your thoughts on the 2027 signing class, and has winning made recruiting easier?

“Really excited about our 2027 class. Great players, really good high-character kids who come from great families and are excited to be at Tennessee. We’ve got two of them coming in midyear, and I think we’ll add to the depth and the talent that we have. They’re what we talked about earlier. They’re playing at really high levels in their club teams and their high school teams.

"And competing for championships, and that sort of experience is so vital when they come to this level. So really excited to have all three of them. I think they’re going to help us right away, and we look forward to their careers here.”

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.