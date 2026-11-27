Tennessee Lady Vols basketball is in Fort Myers, Florida, for the Coconut Hoops Tournament. The Lady Vols (6-1) will meet Florida Gulf Coast (4-3) for the first time on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET at Alico Arena, the Eagles' home court.

Tennessee is coming off a hard-fought 90-80 loss to No. 10 UCLA on Sunday at Food City Center. The Lady Vols are averaging a nation-best 13.1 3-pointers made per game. Defensively, they lead the nation with 17.9 steals per game.

The press defense has caused trouble for offenses this season, forcing 29 turnovers per game, which ranks fifth nationally. There have been times when teams found their way over it as well.

Tennessee basketball coach Kim Caldwell shows her surprise to officials not calling for a foul during an NCAA college basketball game against and UCLA on Nov. 22, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Lady Vols have to crash the boards. UCLA won the rebounding battle 45-33 and outscored Tennessee 14-8 on second-chance points. The Bruins had great size.

Head coach Kim Caldwell keeps it fresh with different rotations, spreading the scoring around. The Lady Vols rank eighth in the country in bench points at 36.6 per game.

How to watch & listen

Who: Tennessee (6-1) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (4-3)

When: Friday, Nov. 27, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida

TV: None

Streaming: BDG Live, which requires a membership fee at bdgsportslive.com (Tom James, play-by-play; Amber Bepko, analyst)

Radio: Lady Vol Network and the audio stream on UTSports.com (Brian Rice, play-by-play; Jay Lifford, studio host). Coverage generally begins 30 minutes before tipoff. Also on the SXM App, Channel 984.

Guard Kaylene Smikle leads the team with career bests of 22.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.1 assists per game. Smikle is shooting 53% from the field, 36% from beyond the arc and 84% at the free-throw line. She is coming off her first double-double as a Lady Vol with 27 points and 10 rebounds against UCLA.

Naomi White and Gabby Minus stand next on the scoring leaderboard with 10 points and 9.3 points per game, respectively. Fats Janneh leads the team with a 47.8 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 11 of 23. Janneh also averages a team-best 7.1 rebounds per game and has scored 11.0 points per game over her last three outings.

Tennessee guard Naomi White (25) watches her 3-pointer fall during an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA on Nov. 22, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida Gulf Coast is led by guard Sinai Douglas, the reigning ASUN Player of the Week, at 13.6 points per game. Douglas scored 26 points on 8-of-9 shooting, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range, in a 77-67 home loss to Fresno State.

The Eagles also lost on the road at Indiana (79-50) and South Carolina (116-58). Second-year head coach Raina Harmon, a former Iowa assistant, led FGCU to a 16-16 finish last season.

Houston (7-0) and Creighton (4-2) meet in Friday's other game at 4 p.m. ET. The winners will play for the championship Sunday at 6:30 p.m., with the consolation game set for 4 p.m.

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