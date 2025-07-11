Five Star Gabby Minus Announces Final Five Schools With The Lady Vols Making The Cut
Gabby Minus announced her top five schools which include Tennessee, Georgia, Baylor, Clemson, and Florida. Before narrowing down her list, Minus held notable offers from Wisconsin, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Florida, Penn State, and Florida State.
A good sign for Volunteers fans is that Minus received an offer from the coaching staff on June 24th and they already have made her top five. Minus is one of the top prospects in the country receiving a five-star ranking via 247Sports Composite. She is rated as the No. 3 player in Georgia, the No. 14 PF, and the No. 38 player nationally.
She is still working on setting up an official visit to check out the Volunteers but she did check them out a few weeks ago for an unofficial visit a few weeks ago.
When you evaluate her game, you can’t help but be impressed with how polished it is.
A part of her game that stands out is her footwork which allows her to create separation from defenders and use her six-foot frame to rise over others and knock down shots. She is also dominant in the post and can finish around the rim with ease. Defensively she can defend multiple positions, while also being a great rim protector.
Minus is also a champion and captured a state championship with one of the top private school programs in the country in Hebron Christian in 2023. Unfortunately, she suffered a season-ending injury in late December that sidelined her for the rest of the season. It played a major role in Hebron Christian’s pursuit of a state title and finished one game shy of repeating.
The Volunteers and head coach Kim Caldwell continue to build out strong classes and look to do the same for the 2026 class after landing the No. 2 group in the 2025 cycle. Last season the Lady Vols finished with a 24-10 record, a .500 record in the SEC, and reached the Sweet 16 before losing to Texas. With a solid season put together by coach Caldwell, will the Lady Vols be able to attract more high-end talent?