Lady Vols basketball is on the road in Baltimore, Md., to face Coppin State for a Thursday night non-conference matchup. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET at the Physical Education Complex Arena (PEC Arena). Tennessee and Coppin State have met only once. That was an 88-35 win for the Lady Vols on Nov. 23, 2025. Guard Nya Robertson set the Lady Vol record for most 3-pointers made in a game, with 10.

Robertson is back with the team after she was granted eligibility through a temporary restraining order in Texas. Robertson has been on staff as a student assistant, where she took part as a practice player. She is available for Thursday night’s game.

The Lady Vols are coming off a 109-62 season-opening win over Duquesne on Monday night. Tennessee was led by Kaylene Smikle’s 31-point performance. Smikle scored 23 points in her first 12 minutes of play.

“I don’t know if it’s a record, but it is pretty impressive,” Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell said after the game. “She has been locked in from the moment I saw her today. She’s been happy. She’s been full of joy. She had a great shootaround. She played very hard in shootaround. It’s been a very long time since she’s played in a basketball game, and to be able to see that joy in her today was really special for me. I hope that she had fun in the game.”

The Lady Vols basketball team warms up before a college basketball game between Tennessee and Duquesne at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville on Nov. 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How to Watch or Listen: Tennessee vs. Coppin State

TV: Unavailable

Streaming: MEAC Network (find online or download app on streaming device)

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Radio: Lady Vol Network stations with Brian Rice and Jay Lifford on the call

Someone to Watch

Caldwell has a talented roster this season, with experienced and young players. Freshman Gabby Minus has shown that she’s ready to go at this level. Minus earned the start in the win over Duquesne. She was the 25th freshman in program history to start in her debut game. Minus finished with 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists with no turnovers. She was just the second UT freshman in the past eight years to score 13 or more in her debut.

“I was so happy you guys got to see that version of Gabby,” Caldwell said. “That’s who she is. That’s who she is. We’re going to see some freshman mistakes out of her, but I’m going to rock with her. She was loyal to this program, and she stayed true and consistent from the day she said she wanted to be a Lady Vol. She’s been consistent in practice every single day since she’s been here. You know what you’re going to get from Gabby.

“You’re going to get some freshman mistakes. She’s going to look you in the eye. She’s going to adjust. She’s going to learn. And she’s going to go out there and make the right shot, get to the rim, go get offensive rebounds, keep her man in front of her. That young lady has a very, very bright future when you think she has four years left.”

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