How to Watch: Tennessee Women's Basketball vs NC State
The Tennessee Lady Vols have the chance to be one of the better teams across the nation this season, as the Lady Vols will be battle tested against one of the better preseason teams across the nation. They will be battle tested against the North Carolina State Wolfpack, as they are ranked just one spot behind the Lady Vols.
This is a game that has been viewed in a 50/50 mirror, as this game has been viewed as a toss-up, but Kim Caldwell and her squad wants to put those statements to rest during the four quarter regular season opener.
Caldwell had an electric offseason, as this was her first full offseason with the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, as she was able to recruit the way she wanted, and was able to bring in some of the best prospects in the class. The Lady Vols have multiple five-stars on this roster now.
The best way to explain this situation is when a kid wakes up on Christmas and has a lot of new toys to play with, that is exactly what all of the new players will bring to this team, especially on the offensive side of the basketball. The Vols have the chance to be able to showcase these players in their game against the NC State Wolfpack, which is a game that the Tennessee Volunteers could absolutely win.
Winning this game will shoot them up in the rankings, as come next ranking updates the Tennessee Lady Vols could be a top five program. But let's not get ahead of ourselves, this is going to be one of the tougher games the Vols will have.
Fans will want the chance to watch this game, as those who have the chance to watch this may have the opportunity to see what exactly the second year coach and the new roster she has can bring to the table. This comes just a day after the Vols basketball team kick-started their season, as Rick Barnes led his team to their first win of the season against the Mercer Bears. They didn't play up to the Tennessee standards, and fans will hope that this isn't the case for the Tennessee Lady Volunteers in their game against the NC State Wolfpack.
Here are all of the Tennessee Volunteers viewing details. Take a look.
How to Watch: Lady Vols vs Wolfpack
• Game Day: Tuesday, November 4th, 2025
• Game Time: 4:00 PM EDT
• Watch: ESPN2
• Stream: ESPN App