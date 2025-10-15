Lady Vols Basketball Coach Kim Caldwell Talks at SEC Media Days
Tennessee Lady Vols basketball coach Kim Caldwell addressed the media today at the local, conference, and national level as she put forth her message regarding the storied program at SEC Media Days as the beginning of the basketball season approaches quickly.
She opened her time with a statement filled with excitement and belief about the potential that this team has shown in practice as she hopes to build forward from a first season that ended with a top-15 national finish and establish a strong foundation to return the program to where it has historically been.
Returning six players from last year's squad, they have helped move the program forward even more and have made clear the standard to a highly regarded incoming class of eight additions. The two sides have meshed well in practice and Caldwell believes the team is ready to hit the court for the regular season.
Kim Caldwell Opening Statement
"It has been quite a whirlwind since I stood up here in front of you guys a year ago. I am so thankful for last year's team. They trusted a new staff. They gave everything they had to help us set a foundation and I'm even more thankful that the majority of our team that had eligibility remaining chose to stay and that they have helped us continue to try to build on that foundation that we set last year. It has been nice to have returners, it has been nice to have people that can lead and help our eight newcomers figure out what our standards are and those eight newcomers have practices incredibly competitive and exciting. As a coach, I always want more time, I want more practice time, but I know I have a group that is ready to get on the floor and play."
Caldwell Explains the Standards for Practices
"Anything from we don't put our hands on our knees when we are tired, we want to be the hardest playing team, we work very hard. We want to be in the gym extra outside of our regular practices to make sure our individual game is better. We want to take notes when we watch film, we want to take notes on scouts, we want to make sure we are sitting up straight and paying attention. All of those little details, it is nice that I don't have to be the one every single time we walk in to a room to say those. I have six returners that can repeat it and get to it before I do."
The standards will be exposed for better or worse as the program has scheduled a strong slate in the non-conference to test this team early in the season before conferenc play comes around.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything that Lady Vols basketball head coach Kim Caldwell said at SEC Media Days.