Report: Tennessee Football and Tim Banks Part Ways

The Tennessee Volunteers have officially wrapped up their 2025 regular season and are now looking towards the future as they have one final game, which will be played in Nashville in the Music City Bowl game, but they will also be looking towards the 2026 football season, which looks as promising as ever.

While there are some promising things in the future, the Vols will be without one of their current coaches, who has been with the team for quite some time. The Vols will be without Tim Banks, the Tennessee Volunteers' defensive coordinator.

Banks is a guy that fans have really had mixed feelings about. He has had some decent seasons, but there are a lot that weren't great. This season was one of the worst seasons for the Vols, but the Vols also had a really good defense compared to recent years last season. Many can pin this on the defensive injuries, as they suffered some of the worst injuries they could have. They lost Jermod McCoy before the season started, and also lost Rickey Gibson in the very beginning, as they would both be out for the remainder of the season.

The report was first released by Austin Price from VolQuest (On3 Sports).

BREAKING: Tim Banks will not return as the Tennessee Defensive Coordinator as Josh Heupel goes in a different direction for 2026. pic.twitter.com/oe5QQxgt90 — Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) December 8, 2025

The report indicates that the Vols and Banks are parting ways, which is also coming at a solid time, as the Vols will have the chance to search for some of the best coaches they can on the defensive side of the ball. This could be the only staff change that is made, but with the success at certain positions, and the opening of certain jobs, nothing is for sure. The Vols have the chance to be one of the better teams when this is all said and done, but they will need to have the right leadership in order to get things done the right way.

The Vols will now turn their focus on the defensive side of things, as the Tennessee Volunteers have the chance to make an addition to the staff that will be viewed as a step up. A list of possible candidates has yet to be released, but that is likely to come sooner rather than later, as they may even name a DC before they play in their bowl game against Illinois in Nashville, Tennessee, on December 30th.

Stay tuned with Vols on SI for more updates.

