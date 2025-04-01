Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement

Tennessee Volunteers athletic director Danny White shares an honest Kim Caldwell statement following her contract extension

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell calls out to her players during a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game between the Lady Vols and Texas at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell calls out to her players during a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game between the Lady Vols and Texas at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, March 29, 2025. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball program received some great news on Monday that first year head coach Kim Caldwell was extended after leading the Lady Vols to a Sweet Sixteen appearance.

The deal has been kept quiet for the most part aside from the fact she was extended through the 2030 season. Many reacted to the news including Vols athletic director Danny White.

“From our first meeting with Kim, it was clear that she is a groundbreaking innovator destined to lead the future of women’s basketball. In just one season, we experienced firsthand how her winning formula can revolutionize the game with her dynamic, high-octane offense and relentless defense. The promising future of Lady Vols basketball is in great hands under Kim’s leadership, setting the stage for a remarkable journey ahead!”

The Lady Vols found their coach and she is set to stay.

Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

