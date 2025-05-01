Lady Vols Coach Kim Caldwell's Recruiting Tactics Indicate She's a Top Coach?
Kim Caldwell has already started to improve the Lady Vols tremendously. Does this mean she is an Elite coach?
Tennessee Lady Volunteers basketball coach Kim Caldwell had a successful first season in Knoxville. Although this season went well, she can always find ways to improve the team, and boy, did she do just that.
Caldwell has already started to look for ways to make a run next season, as she had one of the best recruiting off-seasons in Tennessee women's basketball history. According to 247Sports, Tennessee has the No. 1 class in the country for recruiting. Caldwell currently has three five stars in the boat while still having two four-stars.
One of the players she added was the No. 6-rated Deniya Prawl from IMG Academy in Florida. Prawl committed to Caldwell and Tennessee back in November and has been locked in with the Vols. She also landed Mia Pauldo and Mya Pauldo who are twins from New Jersey. The other two commits include Lauren Hurst, who played at Cleveland High School in Cleveland, Tennessee, as she is the sister of Grant Hurst, and Jaida Civil who is the second highest rated commit.
