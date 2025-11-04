Live Updates: Tennessee Lady Vols vs North Carolina State Wolfpack
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers are set to begin their season, as they are starting their season on Tuesday, which will be one of their many games from now until Sunday. This is a game that the Vols have had marked on their board, not just because it is the first game of the season, but because they are playing a really good team.
The "really" good team that they are playing isn't just really good but a top 10 program. The team that the Lady Volunteers are playing against is NC State. The NC State Wolfpack have been one of the fastest rising basketball programs in women's sports this offseason, as they are currentky ranked as the 9th best team. While they are ranked 9th they will be tasked with what could be the big bad wolves of the future, the Tennessee Lady Volunteers.
The Lady Vols are once again led by Kim Caldwell, as this is her second season. She led the Tennessee Lady Vols to a Sweet 16 appearance last season, and had an electric offseason. She brought in multiple recruits that will be very usable when it comes to this season as a whole.
The Lady Vols did lose a star player this week, as they will no longer be playing with Ruby Whitehorn after the star guard was reportedly arrested for her second time this offseason. The Vols have that in their rearview mirror and will now turn their focus to the tall task at hand, which is something that the Tennessee Vols will look to climb.
The Lady Vols have the chance to be one of the better teams in the nation, but to be the best you have to beat the best, and there aren't many that are comparable to what is offered from the NC State program. The Lady Vols program is one of the better offensive teams in the nation, and this will be something that catches the attention of many, but they will hope to make some defensive improvements from last season, which is something that they need to do, and need to do early in the season to reach their full potential.
Here are the live updates as we provide you with every detail needed in what could be one of the more important games of the season for the Lady Vols,
Live Updates - Tennessee vs NC State Women's Basketball
First Quarter: Game will begin minutes after 4:00 PM EDT. When this happens the updates will begin.