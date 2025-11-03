Fans React to Tennessee Football's Loss Against Oklahoma
The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the many talented programs in the nation, including one of the better offensive programs and a tricky defense to get past when both sides are at its best. The Vols played against a team that just simply got the best of the Vols, as they played against the Oklahoma Sooners.
The Sooners defeated the Vols after many things went wrong. While the Sooners took advantage of more opportunities there was multiple times that seemed to be self inflicted wounds for the Tennessee Vols, as the Vols need to be able to fix this in the bye week, as the bye week is right before their final three regular season games.
Fans weren't exactly happy, which comes as no shock, as the Tennessee fan base was hopeful to see their program in the playoffs yet again after the Vols made the playoffs just a season ago, but fell ashort against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.
Fans were quick to share their opinions online, as the Tennessee fan base wasn't exactly happy with the outcome of this game. Here are what some of the fans online had to say following the conclusion of the Tennessee vs Oklahoma game.
Fans React: Tennessee vs Oklahoma
"Just get to next season and hopefully we have 2 new coordinators and couple new position coaches. Or else we will likely be firing up the jet trackers and hot boards sooner than later," said a Tennessee Volunteers fan.
"Honestly there’s a lot of blame to go around but we only had 3 penalties for 25 I believe but turned it over 3 times miss FG’s and time management is bad," said another Vols fan on X.
Another football fan said, "Glaring issues in the secondary. Play calling was questionable at times. They battled hard for the most part."
"I mean you have to attempt to run. I just wonder what’s going on with Star," said the brother of a player at Tennessee.
"The Vols are consistently outcoached in the second half of every big game. Something has to change," stated the next Tennessee Vols fan.
Another fan commented by saying, "Love our team and coaches always! It's tough with so many injuries. I'm so glad some you these fans don't do the hiring and firing."
