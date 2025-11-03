Lady Vols Coach Kim Caldwell Explains Decision to Dismiss Ruby Whitehorn
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers have the chance to do a great thing under the leadership of Kim Caldwell, but the Tennessee Vols will be without one of their star players. The Tennessee Vols will be without Ruby Whitehorn after more unfortunate news was released.
Earlier in the offseason, the star guard was arrested, and fans had hoped that this would be a one time thing, but that wasn't the case. Instead, the Lady Vols star was arrested for a different crime, as this makes her second time being arrested in the offseason. This led to a statement by Kim Caldwell, who had no choice but to dismiss her at this point.
Here is what she had to say.
Kim Caldwell Comments on Ruby Whitehorn
“It is my responsibility to protect the high standards of this historic program,” said WBK head coach Kim Caldwell. “In light of recent events, Ruby has been unable to reflect those standards, and I have made the difficult decision to dismiss her from our team. I love Ruby and will always be rooting for her, but my priority is to uphold the respected reputation of the Lady Vols.”
This later led to the women's basketball star releasing her own comments on being dismissed, which wasn't a rebuttal, but more of a confirmation that she had failed to meet the standards.
Here is what Whitehorn had to say in the follow up to what Kim Caldwell said.
“As most of you know, this has not been my best year. I’m not usually one to open up about my personal life or challenges, and that is part of the reason I am in this position today. For the past couple of months, I have walked by fear and not faith. Fear of asking for help, for guidance, fear of failure. To my coaches and teammates, I appreciate the support on and off the court. I have failed to uphold the standards of the Lady Vol legacy and what it represents, and for that I apologize. To the Lady Vol community and fans, your support and encouragement will forever be appreciated. With everything that has occurred this year, I am dedicating time so that I can focus on healing and bettering myself mentally. Thank you to my family, friends, and everyone who has supported me on this journey. While my love for this sport has been my motivation through every dark moment in life, my motivation has shifted to God and honoring him in whatever path he takes me down next."