NBA Basketball Star Shows Support of Lady Vols in Media Day Photos

The NBA has plenty of stars in their league, as almost every team has at least one proven playmaker who will dominate the competition. That player for the Cleveland Cavaliers is Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell finished last season with an average of 27.9 PTS, 5.7 AST, and 4.5 REB per game. This means he was one of the better guards in the entire NBA, and part of that reason is why the Cavaliers finished the season in the conference finals, where they fell short to the team that would eventually win the championship.

Donovan Mitchell Reps the Tennessee Lady Vols

Mitchell was spotted repping the Lady Vols, whom he has no current connection to, at his media day session with the Cleveland Cavaliers. "How was he repping the Kim Caldwell-led team?" you may ask.

His shoes were the representative factor, as the talented basketball star repped white shoes that were trimmed in orange and Summitt blue. There is also a Lady Vols logo on the back of the shoe. The shoe itself was a PE edition, which means that this is Player Exclusive. Many players from across the league have done stuff like this, such as Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker doing a PE shoe that was based around the University of Oregon.

This means that the shoe is not released, and not waiting on a release either.

Here's the catch.

Mitchell's shoe "DON 8s" is part of the Adidas team. The Vols are also part of the Adidas team and have often been called the face of the brand when it comes to college athletics. This could have been one of the reasons that Mitchell opted to do the theme for the Lady Vols, as his brand partner is partnered with many colleges, but not many of them compare to the Volunteers program.

As of now, it remains unknown if the talented player will actually rep the Lady Vols this season, but the media day photos are in the history books, which is pretty cool for fans to see.

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