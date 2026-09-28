Tennessee Lady Vols Make Top Three for Standout Recruiting Target

The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team will have their work cut out for them this season. Head coach Kim Caldwell had to replace the entire roster from last season, hitting the transfer portal hard. This team is essentially all new ahead of this season. Despite the difficulty of bringing in so many players, Caldwell did a good job bringing in some of the top talent in the transfer portal, but only time will tell if the group can click with each other enough to make a run at the NCAA tournament.

As for recruiting, Caldwell is hoping to land enough recruits in the 2027 class and retain enough players that next year they will not have to hit the portal nearly as hard.

Right now, Tennessee does not have any commits in its 2027 recruiting class, but that might change soon.

Tennessee Makes Top Three for Taylor Brown

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball coach Kim Caldwell watches her players run drills at practice on Aug. 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. With Caldwell is Casi Dailey, director of women's basketball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Four-star recruit Taylor Brown is one of the top recruits in the country. Talia Goodman recently reported that Brown is down to three schools: Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Ranked by Rivals as the 18th-best player in the country, and she is one of the most talented guards in the entire nation, being ranked the second-best point guard.

The Luhi (New York) prospect took an official visit to Tennessee recently, along with an official visit to South Carolina, and will take her official visit to North Carolina on October 3rd. She will likely decide where to go not too long after then, but she does not have a commitment date set as of now.

In last year’s recruiting cycle, Tennessee held a commitment from five-star Oliviyah Edwards all the way until April, when she asked to be released from the University (she had already signed with Tennessee), and she decided to flip her commitment to South Carolina.

The Lady Vols cannot continue to miss out on top prospects, and especially not to an in-conference rival in South Carolina again.

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