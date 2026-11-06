Tennessee Lady Vols Balanced Attack Powers Win Over Coppin State

Tennessee had four players score in double figures and received contributions throughout the lineup. Kaylene Smikle led the way with 18 points, while Gabby Minus and Kennedy Fauntleroy each finished with 12. Aaliyah Moore added 11 points as the Lady Vols improved to 2-0 on the season. The scoring balance was one of the biggest positives for Tennessee. The Lady Vols didn't have to rely on one player to carry the offense. Instead, they found production from their starters and bench while building a commanding lead.

Tennessee Gets Contributions Across the Lineup

Smikle continued her strong start to the season with an efficient shooting performance. She finished 7-of-12 from the field, including two 3-pointers, to lead all scorers with 18 points. Her scoring ability gives Tennessee a reliable option when the offense needs a spark. She also showed how quickly she can change the momentum of a game with her ability to score in bunches.

Moore provided another important contribution. She scored 11 points and connected on both of her 3-point attempts. Her ability to score inside and stretch the floor gives the Lady Vols another option defenses must account for. Fauntleroy added 12 points and seven assists. She helped create opportunities for her teammates while contributing to the scoring effort herself. Fauntleroy also finished without a turnover, making her playmaking performance especially valuable.

Minus recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Although she struggled to find her rhythm from the field, she continued to attack and made the most of her opportunities at the free-throw line. The freshman's ability to contribute in multiple areas gives Tennessee another player who can affect the game beyond scoring alone.

Tennessee guard Nya Robertson (1) and the Tennessee bench celebrate a 3-pointer during a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and Coppin State held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 23, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lady Vols Find Success From Beyond the Arc

Tennessee's perimeter shooting also helped fuel the offensive performance. The Lady Vols made 13 3-pointers, with Moore, Smikle, and other players providing scoring from the outside. Riley Makalusky was particularly effective off the bench, making both of her 3-point attempts on the way to eight points in just six minutes.

That kind of production from the bench can be valuable over the course of a long season. It gives Tennessee additional scoring options and allows the team to maintain its offensive pressure when substitutions are needed. The Lady Vols finished with 50 rebounds and 19 assists. Those numbers reflect contributions beyond the scoring column, with players helping create opportunities and compete for possessions. Tennessee did not shoot an especially high percentage overall, finishing at 39% from the field. However, its ability to score from the perimeter, get to the free-throw line, and receive contributions from several players helped produce 98 points.

A Positive Step for Tennessee

There are still areas for the Lady Vols to improve, particularly with their consistency around the basket. However, the offensive production against Coppin State offered encouraging signs for a team continuing to build chemistry early in the season. Tennessee's ability to spread the scoring across the lineup could become increasingly important as the competition gets tougher. Opponents will have to account for Smikle's scoring, Moore's versatility, Fauntleroy's playmaking, and the contributions of players coming off the bench.

The Lady Vols will have more opportunities to develop that balance when they return home next week. Tennessee is scheduled to host New Haven on Tuesday before facing Middle Tennessee on Thursday. Both games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network+. The win over Coppin State was more than a high-scoring result. It gave Tennessee another opportunity to build chemistry and showed the potential of an offense that can find production from several different players.

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