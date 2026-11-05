Live Updates: Lady Vols Basketball vs. Coppin State

Current Score: Lady Vols 36, Coppin State 24

***For those looking to get updates along the way, please refresh the article for updates between periods of play and following big moments.***

First Quarter

10:00: G Kaylene Smikle, G Gabby Minus, G Jada Eads, G Rylie Theuerkauf, and F Aaliyah Moore are the starters. Here we go. Tipoff is coming. Tennessee loses the tip. Moore hits the layup for the first bucket of the game. Three travel calls have been made in the first minute of the game. Only one being on the Lady Vols. Moore travels. The Lady Vols force a turnover on the favorable end, and will get a shot near the basketball if they can get a good look. Coulibaly scores. Slow start for both teams offensively. Some sloppy basketball is being played. There is a media timeout, and the Lady Vols lead 6-0. They will get two free throws when they return.

4:53: Tennessee gives up their first three-pointer of the game after making one of the two free throws. The score is 7-3. Janneh gets a foul called on her, and it's a big one. Coppin State will go to the line after making the layup. Gamble missed the free throw. Another big foul on the defensive end for the Lady Vols. Cooper will shoot two. She makes both. Tied up. Both Amber Howard and K.K. Smikle have been called for a technical foul. Smikle is shooting two free throws thanks to the bonus. She goes 1/2. Gamble goes to the line for two free throws, and she misses both. Some excellent defense for the Lady Vols, but this isn't the offensive performance either team wanted. Gamble draws the charge. Minutes remain in the first quarter. Some suffocating full-court defense for the Lady Vols early. Janneh fouls again. Coppin State will send Karen Nimo to the line with the hopes of getting a lead. She tied the game, but missed the second. Jada Eads drills a three. A massive shot that this team needed. A slight lead to end the quarter.

Second Quarter

10:00: The Lady Vols lead by two to open this quarter. Minus begins the quarter with a quick midrange bucket. That extends the lead within the first 20 seconds of the quarter. Minus is fouled, and she will now take two free throws. Minus hits both free throws, and Caldwell calls a timeout, which takes up to a timeout for the media. Eads heads to the line for free throws. She hits both. A quick fast break scores two, with the chance of three after the foul is called in the paint. The foul call is on Zhen Craft. The free throw is good. Fauntleroy extends the lead with her first field goal of the day. Minus goes to the line after the foul call. Fauntleroy is the star thus far. Seimone Newton drains a deep three for the Eagles. Taylor hits the layup, and the game is within five points. There is a blocking foul on the Eagles. The Lady Vols will go to the line after drawing a foul in the paint. Janneh had a solid look, but missed. Fauntleroy is fouled in the paint, and she will shoot two free throws. Zapata hits a shot, Aaliyah Moore responds with a layup.

3:46: Coppin State ball here. Not a media timeout. Eads will pass the ball in near the Coppin State goal. Eads is stripped of the ball, and the Eagles get the ball. Slow stretch for both teams here offensively.

Pre Game Articles Worth Reading

How to Watch

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Pre Game Information

It's game day again, and the Tennessee Lady Vols are set for their second matchup of the regular season and are on the road for the very first time. The Lady Vols are set to play in Maryland as they take on the Coppin State Eagles' women's basketball team, around a year after they defeated them last season. This is a game that features two entirely different programs.

However, both teams enter the contest with an undefeated record, as the Lady Vols are fresh off a triple-digit offensive performance, while the Eagles are fresh off an 11-point victory over Cheyney.

The star of the game for the Lady Vols earlier in the week was K.K. Smikle, who is one of the many transfer additions that Lady Vols' coach Kim Caldwell made, as she finished the game with only two missed attempts and a 31-point performance. Another key contributor to the success was Gabby Minus, who made some big plays on both sides of the court in her very first regulated college game. She was also the lone recruit that Caldwell brought to Knoxville, which shows that although she may be the only one, she was one of the best that Caldwell could have brought in.

As for the Eagles, they enter the game with their best star being Jiah Price, who didn't lead the team in points, but did shoot the most efficiently, while scoring double-digit points. She will need to play a big part in this game if she has any hope of helping the Eagles defeat the Caldwell-led Tennessee women's basketball team that is searching for another early win in the season.

This is a game that fans won't want to miss, as this is just the third time that the team will be on TV, and only the second time that the game will actually count towards something for this Lady Vols program.

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