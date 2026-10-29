Tennessee Lady Vols Forward Fatmata Janneh Named to a Prestigious Award's Watch List

The top 20-player preseason watch list for the 2027 Katrina McClain Award, which recognizes the top power forward in NCAA Division I women's college basketball.

Why Fatmata Janneh Could Be a Difference-Maker for the Lady Vols

Fatmata Janneh needed little time to show Tennessee fans what she does best. The senior forward grabbed 13 rebounds in Tuesday’s exhibition against Florida A&M. That led all players as the Lady Vols rolled to a 132–63 win. Two days later, she earned national attention.

Janneh landed on the 20-player preseason watch list for the 2027 Katrina McClain Award. The honor recognizes the top power forward in Division I women’s basketball. For Tennessee, the recognition highlights a promising addition to its frontcourt. Janneh brings a skill set that could help the Lady Vols well beyond opening night.

Janneh Has Already Delivered Against SEC Competition

Janneh’s numbers offer a clear reason for optimism. At Texas A&M last season, she averaged 11.4 points and 9.7 rebounds. She led the Aggies on the boards and finished second in scoring. Her rebounding average ranked fifth in the SEC. She also ranked second in defensive rebounds per game at 7.04.

Perhaps her most encouraging statistic came against conference opponents. Eight of her 12 double-doubles occurred in SEC play, according to Tennessee’s announcement. She averaged 12.7 points and 9.3 rebounds in those games.

Her scoring increased against league competition. Her rebounding remained close to double figures. That matters for a Tennessee team preparing for its own conference challenges. Janneh arrives with evidence that she can produce against familiar opponents.

More Than a Rebounding Presence

Janneh’s value extends beyond collecting missed shots. The 6-foot-2 forward made 29 three-pointers last season. She shot 33 percent from beyond the arc overall and 40 percent in SEC play.

She also converted 83.8 percent of her free throws. Those numbers suggest several ways she could contribute. She can give Tennessee a scoring option inside while also drawing defensive attention away from the basket.

Her defensive rebounding could be especially useful. Finishing possessions limits second chances for opponents. It also creates opportunities for Tennessee to push the ball. Janneh has built a long record of doing that work. Across three college seasons, she averaged 9.8 rebounds and recorded 39 double-doubles.

Tennessee guard Kaylene Smikle (0) dribbles the ball during a women’s college basketball exhibition game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Florida A&M Rattlers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

National Attention Adds to Tennessee’s Preseason Intrigue

Janneh is one of six SEC players on the McClain watch list. She also joins a Tennessee teammate receiving preseason recognition. Kaylene Smikle made the Cheryl Miller Award watch list Wednesday. Both selections give fans another reason to watch how Tennessee’s pieces come together. Janneh’s exhibition performance provided an encouraging first look. The regular season will offer a better measure of her impact.

The Lady Vols host Duquesne on Monday at 6:30 p.m. The game will stream on SECN+. For Janneh, the next step is turning proven production into a productive first season in Knoxville.

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