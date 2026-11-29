Tennessee Lady Vols basketball will go for the Coconut Hoops Tournament championship on Sunday night in Fort Myers, Florida. The Lady Vols (7-1) will face the Houston Cougars (8-0) at 6:30 p.m. ET at Alico Arena.

Tennessee defeated the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles Friday night, 88-80. The Lady Vols won the rebounding battle 51-39 and were helped by a big 10-point fourth quarter from Fatmata "Fats" Janneh. She scored 14 points on the night and grabbed six rebounds. Kaylene Smikle led all scorers with a 20-point performance.

blink and it's 3



📺 BDG Live

📱https://t.co/TyJrma1Xko pic.twitter.com/CyR0xAao5r — Lady Vols Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) November 28, 2026

The Lady Vols connected from beyond the arc 10 times, with half of those coming from Naomi White, who shot 5-for-6 from deep.

Rocky Top Hoops

Smikle also led the team with five assists and three steals against FGCU. The fifth-year guard is averaging a career-best 21.8 points per game and is the only Lady Vol to score in double figures in all eight games this season. She has five 20-point games so far, including 31 against Duquesne and 30 against Middle Tennessee.

White leads Tennessee with 23 3-pointers, which ranks 12th nationally. Janneh is averaging 11.8 points over her last four games.

The Lady Vols lead the nation in 3-pointers made per game at 12.8 and rank fifth in scoring offense at 94.6 points per game. They're also third nationally in steals per game (16.8) and offensive rebounds per game (20.6).

How to watch & listen

Who: Tennessee Lady Vols (7-1) vs. Houston Cougars (8-0)

When: Sunday, Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida

TV: None

Streaming: BDG Sports Live (subscription required at bdgsportslive.com), with Tom James on play-by-play and Amber Bepko as analyst

Radio: Lady Vol Network and the audio stream on UTSports.com, with Brian Rice on play-by-play and Jay Lifford as studio host. Coverage starts 30 minutes before tipoff.

A look at Houston

Houston will be the toughest test of the weekend. The Cougars beat Creighton 91-64 in Friday's opening round and have won their games by an average of 25.5 points. They're shooting 54.4% from the field and 41% from 3-point range.

“We came early so we got to see them play before us, and they didn’t miss," Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell said Friday night. "Their offense looked really good, they played hard, they had fun, they had energy.

"They have a dominant big on the inside, who we’re going to have to find an answer for her. Tallest player we’ve played against. But their guards all play together, and they can all score. So, it’s going to be a defensive effort for us and it’s going to have to be much improved than it was tonight.”

Fourth double-double of the season for Raegan McCowan 🫡



🏀 17 points

🏀 10 rebounds#WatcHoUSton x #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/W7Syz1rezS — Houston Women's Basketball (@UHCougarWBB) November 28, 2026

Sophomore center Elodie Lutbert leads Houston at 15.4 points and 9 rebounds per game. Senior guard Raegan McCowan adds 14.5 points and 7.4 rebounds, and freshman guard Marta Llompart averages 6.4 assists. Lutbert and McCowan each posted a double-double against Creighton.

Houston coach Matthew Mitchell was a graduate assistant at Tennessee from 1999 to 2000 before spending 13 seasons as Kentucky's head coach. He's 8-14 all-time against the Lady Vols but has won his last three meetings.

Sunday's game will be the first meeting between Tennessee and Houston in women's basketball.

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