Tennessee Lady Vols Win Against Coppin State
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers have been able to compete at a very high level, as the Tennessee Lady Volunteers have done a great job when it comes to the game of women's basketball.
The Tennessee Lady Vols have played against many teams that they were the favorites against; in fact, they were the favorites in every game that they played. They currently have a total of five wins in the season after picking up their most recent win. They picked up a win in their Sunday matchup against a tough Coppin State team that the Vols were expected to beat, and they did just that.
The Lady Vols Add a Win
This game was a major win for the Lady Vols, as they walked out victorious by a score of 88-35. This was a blowout victor in a game where Coppin State never really stood a chance. This team was firing off the way we all know they should be. THey were led by many players, but the MVP of this contest was Nya Robertson.
Robertson finished the game with a total of 32 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist on the day. This was a career day for the Tennessee guard, who is becoming more of an issue for opposing teams day in and day out. She is becoming a dangerous shooter as well, as she finished the contest shooting 10-16 from behind the arc. Another player who really shined in this game is Talaysia Cooper. Cooper has been the star of this team, and she is someone who finished the contest with a double-double despite taking a bit of a backseat. She is a dangerous player, and one of the best players in the nation as a whole.
The Tennessee Lady Vols are one of the better teams in the nation when they are at their best, and it seemed as if they were at their best, although they will only improve along the way. They are tasked with playing a very tough UCLA Bruins team in a week, who very well could bring the best out of Kim Caldwell and her Lady Vols program.
Their game against the UCLA Bruins will be one that will be looked at heavily by scouts, as these two teams both have odds to be one of the better teams in the nation, and both have odds to be the national championship winner in the end.