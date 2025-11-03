Why Ruby Whitehorn Was Dismissed From The Lady Vols Basketball Team
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers were dealt a major blow on Sunday, as they were all but forced to dismiss a top player on the team just days before the first contest of the season.
The Lady Vols were forced to let go of one of their best players, as that player is Ruby Whitehorn. Whitehorn was arrested back in August for a big incident that she pleaded guilty to and was later allowed back on the team following a suspension. Fans had hoped this would be the last incident, but that wasn't the case.
Why is Ruby Whitehorn Dismissed?
More unfortunate news released, as she was arrested on a separate incident on Thursday. Campus police reportedly (ESPN) stopped the Lady Vol early Thursday, as she was stopped with marijuana in her possession. This landed her with a misdemeanor charge that made headlines, and led to her dismissal.
Here is what Kim Caldwell had to say.
“It is my responsibility to protect the high standards of this historic program,” said Tennessee WBK head coach Kim Caldwell. “In light of recent events, Ruby has been unable to reflect those standards, and I have made the difficult decision to dismiss her from our team. I love Ruby and will always be rooting for her, but my priority is to uphold the respected reputation of the Lady Vols.”
Following Caldwell's comments, Whitehorn made a post with a statement.
“As most of you know, this has not been my best year. I’m not usually one to open up about my personal life or challenges, and that is part of the reason I am in this position today. For the past couple of months, I have walked by fear and not faith. Fear of asking for help, for guidance, fear of failure. To my coaches and teammates, I appreciate the support on and off the court. I have failed to uphold the standards of the Lady Vol legacy and what it represents, and for that I apologize. To the Lady Vol community and fans, your support and encouragement will forever be appreciated. With everything that has occurred this year, I am dedicating time so that I can focus on healing and bettering myself mentally. Thank you to my family, friends, and everyone who has supported me on this journey. While my love for this sport has been my motivation through every dark moment in life, my motivation has shifted to God and honoring him in whatever path he takes me down next."
She then left off with a bible verse.
"In all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight"
Proverbs 3:6.